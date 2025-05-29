Vaulta And Exsat Partner With Fosun Wealth Holdings To Drive Web3 Financial Infrastructure In Hong Kong

Partnership is set to drive blockchain-powered financial infrastructure and compliance innovation across Hong Kong, with exSat serving as the on-chain digital bank powering compliant asset issuance, payments, and yield markets

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaulta, a global leader in Web3 Banking infrastructure, and exSat, its flagship digital banking platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited (collectively referred to as "Fosun Wealth Holdings" ), a digital global wealth management platform under Fosun. The partnership will drive blockchain-powered financial infrastructure and compliance innovation across Hong Kong.

Vaulta will deliver its full suite of Web3 BankingOS technology, including exSat's Digital Banking platform, to support "FinChain", the virtual assets business of Fosun Wealth Holdings, to tap into blockchain infrastructure sector. Fosun Wealth Holdings and its subsidiaries will leverage its global reach and compliance capabilities, including its licenses and RWA asset issuance capability, to empower Vaulta and exSat for its web3 banking services, providing infinite yield composability.

"Partnering with a global powerhouse like Fosun Wealth Holdings marks a defining moment for both Vaulta and exSat," said Yves La Rose, Founder and CEO of Vaulta Foundation . "This partnership is a validation of our vision for Web3 Banking on a global scale, tapping into one of the world's leading financial markets. Together, we're demonstrating how regulated, web3 financial infrastructure can scale and serve institutions with both technical depth and compliance integrity."

"Vaulta and exSat bring the product vision, infrastructure, and digital banking capabilities we need to make FinChain a reality," said Zhao Chen, Director of Digital Assets of Fosun Wealth Holdings . "Together, our collaboration sets the foundation for a new generation of financial products and services that are secure, transparent and compliant."

The partnership lays the foundation for Hong Kong to emerge as a global hub for compliant blockchain finance and build upon its leading financial markets. More than a single initiative, it represents the first in a series of strategic collaborations where Vaulta's Banking OS and exSat's digital banking services will combine to drive real-world adoption, enable next-generation financial infrastructure, and empower institutions to unlock the full potential of Web3 Banking.

About Vaulta

Vaulta is a highly scalable, high-performance Banking Operating System designed to empower developers and enterprises with unmatched speed, reliability, and flexibility. As a gateway to the Bitcoin ecosystem and a pioneer in decentralized data management through RAM markets, Vaulta is redefining financial infrastructure by bridging Web3 banking with institutional-grade performance. Built on a dynamic and flexible infrastructure, Vaulta enables customizable virtual environments, like Vaulta EVM and exSat, to deliver full data availability and seamless inter-blockchain communication. With zero downtime, instant finality, and one of the lowest transaction costs in the market, Vaulta will unlock the next financial frontier - Web3 Banking.

About exSat

exSat is a digital banking platform built on the Vaulta blockchain. It delivers institutional-grade custody, yield generation, and real-world asset access to users around the world, combining both on-chain and off-chain financial products. exSat's hybrid infrastructure is designed for regulatory compatibility, financial innovation, and mainstream adoption.

About Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited

Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited (and its subsidiaries collectively referred to as "Fosun Wealth Holdings") is a prominent integrated financial technology services platform wholly owned by Fosun International (stock code: 656) in Hong Kong, which plays a key role in Fosun International's "Wealth" segment. With its solid financial position, Fosun Wealth Holdings has obtained various licenses in multiple business sectors, including SFC types 1, 2, 4, 6 and 9 licenses held by Fosun International Securities Limited, Fosun International Asset Management Limited, Fosun International Capital Limited and Finloop Financial Limited respectively. Through the one-stop TO-C retail wealth management platform "Xingcaifu" and one-stop TO-B institutional wealth product platform "Finloop", Fosun Wealth Holdings is committed to being Hong Kong's most promising digital and intelligent global wealth management platform which provides global customers with high-quality and unique financial products and services.

