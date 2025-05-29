Formula 100 Launches Test Team Program At World Famous Bentonville Bike Fest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Those accepted and selected will play a key role in future bicycle care product development, working alongside Formula 100's Pro Team athletes, chemical engineers, scientists, and application technologists. The Test Team also serves as a direct pipeline to joining the Formula 100 Pro Team roster.

"Our Test Team is the best way we have to include a variety of voices and perspectives in our product development process," says Seth Kendall, Brand Director at Formula 100. "Once on the Test Team, members will have their thoughts and opinions heard alongside our Pro Team athletes like Cam Zink, Nicholi Rogatkin, Paul Basagoitia, Jenny Fletcher, and Aaron Lutze. It's also the most direct pathway for riders to advance to the Formula 100 Pro Team."

"Formula 100 continually innovates and improves its bike washes, chain lubes, bike care formulations, and accessories entirely in-house," adds Formula 100 Pro Team athlete Aaron Lutze. "Real-world feedback from Test Team members is essential to ensuring these products remain the best in the industry."

Applications for the 2025 bike season are still being accepted at . Riders from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply, including content creators, bicycle advocates, emerging athletes, bike mechanics, and community organizers.

Selected Formula 100 Test Team riders will receive early access to new products, the opportunity to provide feedback on products in development, discounted and free gear, custom Formula 100 apparel, affiliate opportunities, and rider/racer support at select bike events nationwide.

Formula 100 products are made for all conditions & compatible with all types of bicycles and eBikes, across every bike discipline including road cycling, gravel riding, mountain bike, BMX, and trials riding. Formula 100 products are now rapidly expanding in retail availability. They can be purchased directly via , on Amazon, and through leading bike shops and specialty bike distributors nationwide.

Formula 100 Media Contact:

Seth Kendall

[email protected]

Formula 100, 1255 Activity Drive, Unit D, Vista, CA 92081

Tel: +1 (619) 257-2757

SOURCE Formula 100