CELEBRITY CRUISES IS MAKING ITS CLASSICS NEW AGAIN, INVESTING OVER $250 MILLION TO MODERNIZE ITS SOLSTICE SERIES SHIPS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Celebrity Solstice will be the first of the Solstice Series ships to be made new again, welcoming guests for reimagined vacation experiences starting in March 2026. Extraordinary itineraries will take guests around the world – from the breathtaking nature of Alaska, the serene beaches of Hawaii and Fiji, to the best of Southeast Asia. Plus, guests will have the opportunity to sail 110-nights through more than 55 unrepeated ports on The Grand Voyage from September to December 2026. On board, endless new experiences from morning to night will make the journey just as exciting as the destinations. Plus, all 1,479 staterooms on Celebrity Solstice are getting an upgrade, offering more ways to feel at home when miles away at sea.

"Our Solstice Series ships represent the best of classic cruising, and now we're elevating this vacation experience even further by adding brand new experiences and enhancements at every turn," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "Guests will enjoy more ways to explore and restore, all while staying true to what made our guests fall in love with these ships in the first place."

A remixed vacation routine



Boulevard Lounge – Good times and glamorous vibes will take center stage at this brand-new, intimate entertainment venue. With always-on programming, from interactive daytime activities like new game shows and trivia to elevated evenings of candlelit concerts and dueling pianos, this cabaret-inspired lounge offers a dramatic new take on showtime.

Boulevard Bar – Just steps away from the lounge, guests can pull up a seat for handcrafted cocktails before or after the show-or both. Celebrity Barcade – Guests should bring their A-game to this new, elevated sports bar, the perfect place to both watch and play games. Guests can catch their favorite sports teams from multiple screens positioned so well they'll never miss a pass; or challenge their friends to a round of billiards, darts, or their favorite retro board game.

New culinary delights to fall in love with all over again



Trattoria Rossa – Step into an Italian hideaway that blends opulence with modern design to experience a restaurant that bursts with charm from every corner. The perfect setting to reignite date night, guests will have a front row seat to the action with authentic tableside preparations of dishes inspired by Italian classics, including fresh pasta made from scratch daily. Fine Cut Steakhouse – The Forbes Travel Guide-rated, Edge Series favorite steakhouse will bring upscale dining with service that's elevated to an art form. There's something for everyone at Fine Cut Steakhouse, which offers 30-day dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, the elevated service Celebrity is known for, and elegance at every turn.

Fresh views for a front row seat to every destination



Sunset Park – Transforming the top deck of Celebrity Solstice, guests can enjoy unparalleled views from this half acre outdoor oasis. Plus, with elevated cuisine, refreshing cocktails, lawn games, open-air concerts and more, a day at the park never looked so good.

New private cabanas – Relax with sweeping ocean views and more shade, while dedicated attendants cater to your every whim. Expanded Sunset Bar – Drink in the views along with a refreshing cocktail, as every hour is happy hour.

Unwind in style at The Retreat, reimagined



Enhanced Suites – A completely reimagined stay at The Retreat awaits, making the most elevated experience at sea even better, as Celebrity Solstice will sail with enhanced suites.

All-new Retreat Sundeck – Unwind in style at an all-new sundeck with ample outdoor seating and shade, exclusive for guests of The Retreat. Guests will relax carefree in an oversized hot tub, as they enjoy prime views from the top of the ship. Redesigned Retreat Lounge – The perfect place to enjoy a light bite or catch up with friends over drinks, reserved for guests of The Retreat.

Enhanced accommodations with upgrades to every stateroom



Refreshed AquaClass Staterooms – A fully immersive, next-level wellness vacation awaits. Every room is updated with spa-inspired elements – from massaging shower heads, aroma therapy diffusers, in-room yoga mats, luxurious robes and slippers, and even a pillow menu for the perfect night's sleep. AquaClass guests can also enjoy complimentary access to the all-new Relaxation Lounge at The Spa. Four brand-new stateroom categories – New stateroom categories offer more ways to stay: The Panoramic Infinite Veranda Suite, Deluxe Panoramic Oceanview Suite, Panoramic Ocean View Suite and Deluxe Panoramic Ocean View. These new stateroom categories are available to book starting mid-June.

Bow to stern enhancements also include a design refresh to many more venues: Café Al Bacio, Cellar Masters, World Class Bar, Martini Bar, Pool Bar, Passport Bar, Blu – exclusive to AquaClass guests, Luminae – exclusive to guests of The Retreat, the Fitness Center, and Camp at Sea.

Guests will enjoy all of these enhancements on Celebrity Solstice vacations starting in March 2026 with unforgettable Asia and Australia itineraries, followed by summer sailings in Alaska. In September 2026, Celebrity Solstice will also bring guests on a once-in-a-lifetime, 110-night Grand Voyage from Canada to Southeast Asia, providing the ultimate way for guests to indulge their sense of wanderlust, all while enjoying the award-winning service and amenities that Celebrity is famous for.

