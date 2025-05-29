Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Praises Iranian Ghalibaf's Re-Election

Russia Praises Iranian Ghalibaf's Re-Election


2025-05-29 09:06:44
(MENAFN) Valentina Matvienko, the head of Russia’s Federation Council, extended her congratulations to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf following his recent reappointment as the speaker of Iran’s parliament.

In her message, she underscored the significance of advancing collaborative efforts between Tehran and Moscow.

Ghalibaf reclaimed the speakership on Tuesday after receiving 219 out of 272 votes.

He has occupied this leadership role since 2020 and has a background as Tehran’s mayor as well as a senior role in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In her letter sent on Wednesday, Matvienko noted that Russian leaders “highly value” Ghalibaf’s friendly stance toward Russia.

She stated they “are ready to promote the deepening of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, the development of constructive inter-parliamentary dialogue aimed at strengthening mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other’s interests.”

Matvienko further expressed “We look forward to continuing fruitful work both on the international stage in order to effectively seek solutions to key regional and global issues.”

MENAFN29052025000045017167ID1109611320

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search