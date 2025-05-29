403
Russia Praises Iranian Ghalibaf's Re-Election
(MENAFN) Valentina Matvienko, the head of Russia’s Federation Council, extended her congratulations to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf following his recent reappointment as the speaker of Iran’s parliament.
In her message, she underscored the significance of advancing collaborative efforts between Tehran and Moscow.
Ghalibaf reclaimed the speakership on Tuesday after receiving 219 out of 272 votes.
He has occupied this leadership role since 2020 and has a background as Tehran’s mayor as well as a senior role in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
In her letter sent on Wednesday, Matvienko noted that Russian leaders “highly value” Ghalibaf’s friendly stance toward Russia.
She stated they “are ready to promote the deepening of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our countries, the development of constructive inter-parliamentary dialogue aimed at strengthening mutual respect, trust, and consideration of each other’s interests.”
Matvienko further expressed “We look forward to continuing fruitful work both on the international stage in order to effectively seek solutions to key regional and global issues.”
