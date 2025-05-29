UTAH's HAMLET HOMES REVEALS THE 4 HOMES FROM HGTV's ROCK THE BLOCK, SEASON SIX. BLOCK PARTY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY TO SEE HOMES AND BENEFIT HOMEAID

THE 4 ROCK THE BLOCK HOMES ARE FOR SALE

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The finale of Rock The Block season six aired Monday, but tomorrow, you can finally see the homes. Rock The Block is HGTV's highest rated show. All episodes of season six were completely filmed in Grantsville, Utah and the homes were built by Utah builder Hamlet Homes. For contractual and privacy reasons, the 4 Rock The Block homes have been at a secret location, surrounded by a locked gate. After months of being inaccessible, public access will finally be possible tomorrow and Saturday. Hamlet is hosting a "Block Party" where the public can walk through the homes made famous by the show.

Utah's Hamlet Homes was selected by HGTV as the official builder of all homes in season six. Rock The Block attracted more than 13.6 million viewers to season five and season six is already trending to surpass those numbers. All seven episodes of season six are set in Hamlet Homes Worthington Ranch community: their newest development in Grantsville, Utah. Worthington Ranch is located at 1167 W Blue Fox Drive in Grantsville, Utah 84029. The public can tour the homes from 10a-8p May 30th and 31st, 2025. There will be live music, giveaways, a silent auction and food trucks serving $5 plates (normally $12-$17). Five radio stations will be present including FM100 (KSFI), 103.5 The Arrow (KRSP), News Radio (KSL), Now 97.9 (KBZN) and 93.3 The Bull (KUBL). A silent auction will take place with more than 50 items. Items will include notable memorabilia from the show seen during season six. Items like signed sledgehammers from each of the design teams, Johnathan and Jordan Knights 'Goat House' and more. Proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Homeaid.

Homeaid is a Utah based organization with the mission to eliminate homelessness in Utah. They do this by leveraging partnerships with local homebuilders and their resources. Homeaid in turn builds or improves structures to get homeless off the streets in Utah and into comfortable housing. "Homeaid is an organization that is super close to our hearts," said Tami Ostmark the Owner, VP of Marketing & Design at Hamlet Homes. "We work very closely with them on many community projects." Homeaid is a Utah based organization made up of competing home builders that find common ground in helping Utah's homeless population. "We come together as builders to help build homes for the homeless," continued Ostmark. "We will even fix bathrooms at existing shelters. Whatever needs to be done to provide basic levels of comfort to those in need."

Donations for auction items at the Block Party weekend will help create more community projects with Homeaid. Each donation is typically multiplied by 8-10X in street value, because the builders are particularly good at extending the value with their premier vendors. The estimated 50 auction items will include: designer signed sledgehammers from each house, the tiny home in the backyard of Alison and Michel's house, Johnathan & Jordan Knights green house & goat house, the artwork that Michel painted in her house, gift baskets donated from companies and other items that were seen during season six on the Rock the Block. There will also be 5 exclusive designs of limited edition T-shirts, each for $20. 100% of the $20 donation goes directly to Homeaid. Hamlet will pay for the hard cost to produce the T-shirts as a continued charitable contribution to Homeaid. T-shirts are limited to 250 total (50 of each of the 5 designs) with a 'first come' disclaimer. There is no donation necessary to see the homes and enjoy the Block Party. However, if anyone donates $25, they will receive a great meal and know that they donated $20 of that to a charitable organization; that will turn their $20 donation into an estimated $200 in street value to help the homeless. All while touring the 4 amazing homes created by Hamlet Homes and designed by the celebrity designers.

"We are really excited to raise as much for Homeaid as possible and for people to finally see these amazing homes!" said Ostmark. "It was such a fun and challenging project. The appraised value between all 4 homes was so close! So, the final win could have gone any way. The whole project has been an incredible experience that has brought our team together. We feel more than ever now that we can take on any challenge."

Former competitors and judges that returned to the block on the veteran teams this season were star designer Alison Victoria (Sin City Rehab) with past Rock the Block champion and high-end designer Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less) as well as home restoration dynamo Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer) and his New Kids on the Block bandmate and brother Jordan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp). Competing on the series for the first time, the rookie teams featured married home reno pros Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab and Flipping) and renovation and real estate experts Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha).

Hamlet Homes was given special permission from HGTV to record behind the scenes footage of all seven episodes in season six. "We had a photographer/videographer on site the whole show. We are excited to show a peek behind the curtain on our website and YouTube channel," said Ostmark. The behind-the-scenes video was released Tuesday morning. "It's one big behind the scenes show around 15 minutes long. Really cool things that happened on the set that you did not see on the show. Birthday celebrations, a behind the scenes peak at the whole set, including the designers' trailers and how the show is filmed. It's really exciting content that we are so happy to finally be able to share."

The behind-the-scenes show can be viewed at or . When asked if there are any crazy behind the scenes stories that Hamlet is allowed to talk about, Ostmark laughed, smiled and kindly replied "no comment".

The four homes seen on Rock The Block can be toured by the public at the Block Party May 30th & 31st. The four homes in the show are even available to be purchased! Interested buyers should contact Hamlet's sales office.

ABOUT HAMLET HOMES

Hamlet Homes ( ) crafts quality customer-oriented townhomes and single-family homes located in attractively designed neighborhoods in Utah and Idaho. Since the company's founding in 1995, Hamlet has built over 5,000 homes in 80 communities. The company is a proud recipient of many awards on Sustainable Business & Design, Quality Builder Awards recognized both locally and nationally. Named by the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce as the 'Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year, in 2019. Hamlet has since been named several times to the Professional Builder's Housing Giants List and annual HOME AWARDS Best Customer Experience. Most recently in 2025, Hamlet was named Utah's 'Best of State' for Real Estate Development for the 8th time and Utah Businesses 'Best Companies to Work For' for the 5th consecutive year.

Block Party Details:

May 30th & 31st , 2025. 10a-8p each day

Food Trucks 11a-7p

Silent Auction ends at 8p the 31st; winners will be contacted and do not need to be present to win.

Location:

Hamlet Homes

Worthington Ranch

1167 W Blue Fox Drive

Grantsville, Utah 84029



