Postcardmania's Rocket Print & Mail Expands Land Investing Products With New Omnichannel Marketing Campaign Everywhere Investing

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Print & Mail , the direct mail marketing company a part of the $119 million marketing technology firm PostcardMania , is launching a new omnichannel land investing marketing product to include personalized offer letters, targeted digital ad options, video advertising, social media, robust performance tracking, and more. The new integrated campaign bundle, called Everywhere Investing , will be available immediately for investors looking to acquire new properties.

Rocket Print & Mail has served thousands of land investors all over the country by printing and mailing marketing letters and postcards. As the land investing industry rapidly grows, competition also increases, leading Rocket Print & Mail to develop new ways to help investors generate leads, maximize response, and increase profits.

Freddie Mac shows that as the U.S. continues to face a housing shortage, there is an increased interest in purchasing land for development opportunities. Additionally, there is an anticipation of an increase in the sale of farmland as owners need to sell their properties.

Direct mail's precise targeting is uniquely suited to help land investors target these land-based opportunities and grow their investor portfolios - and adding digital ads to a direct mail campaign can further improve results. Studies show that 91% of marketers believe integrating direct mail and digital channels has a positive impact on campaign performance. Also, statistics reveal 60% of consumers say they are likely to respond to an advertising promotion when they see it across multiple channels.

Rocket Print & Mail Director of Sales Deb Hofstede has been in the land investing industry for over a decade and said, "Direct mail has always been the best way to generate property acquisition leads for real estate investors, and as more investors enter the market and start mailing, competition increases. By integrating direct mail with Google ads, social media marketing, and video advertisements, Everywhere Investing helps move more leads through the sales funnel faster, resulting in better response and conversion. In today's competitive landscape, it can make all the difference between a thriving land investment business and one that's struggling to survive."

Everywhere Investing upgrades the standard direct mail campaign by simultaneously targeting prospects on multiple channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Gmail, and YouTube. This amplification adds credibility, increases impressions, and improves conversion for only pennies on the dollar compared to a traditional direct mail campaign. Additionally, a marketing specialist actively monitors and manages the digital side of the campaign to continuously improve campaign performance.

Each Everywhere Investing campaign includes an easy-to-use online dashboard that displays ad performance and results in real time. Investors can see when their mailers arrive in mailboxes, how many impressions and clicks their online ads achieve, how many QR codes have been scanned by whom, and much more.

PostcardMania and Rocket Print & Mail Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa said, "We are always looking for ways to help our clients beat out their competition without having to out-spend them. Everywhere Investing is the natural evolution in our mission to help investors find and acquire properties more quickly and efficiently without increasing work load. Making marketing and business growth easy - that's what it's all about."

These initiatives are part of PostcardMania and Rocket Print & Mail's larger purpose and mission to help small and medium-size businesses nationwide grow and flourish by adding new jobs, opportunities, and income to local communities.

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Joy Gendusa, contact Jessica Lalau at 888-338-6409 or email [email protected] .

About PostcardMania:

PostcardMania is one of the nation's most effective marketing companies specializing in lead generation for small to large-sized businesses. They have been featured on the Inc. 500 and 5,000 lists as well as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc. Magazine, and more. PostcardMania offers fully integrated, results-based marketing campaigns that seamlessly bring online and offline channels together.

Visit and for more information.

SOURCE PostcardMania

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED