AEON Partners With PIN AI To Launch Autonomous Crypto Payments For Personal AI Agents

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation crypto payment framework built for AI and real-world use, is proud to announce a partnership with PIN AI, the innovative platform for Personal AI with crypto-economic security. This collaboration brings AEON's AI Payment technology to the forefront of the emerging ecosystem where AI agents autonomously interact with real-world services and complete secure crypto payments, unlocking a truly intelligent and decentralized digital economy.

With this integration, PIN AI's platform, designed to empower users with private, AI-driven assistance across daily tasks, will now harness AEON's AI Payment to autonomously execute crypto payments. This means that when users ask PIN AI to perform tasks, like booking a ride via connected apps such as Google Calendar, Uber, or Gmail, PIN AI can not only complete the task but also finalize the payment process securely and verifiably through crypto, without additional user intervention. For the first time, users can experience a world where Personal AI agents not only understand and act on their behalf but also take full responsibility for completing transactions via crypto payment.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared belief in the transformative potential of AI and crypto payment. PIN AI is pioneering a privacy-first approach to AI, empowering users to build their own personal AI agents that deeply understand their needs, preferences, and routines while ensuring that sensitive data remains protected and under their sole control. AEON's AI payment infrastructure complements this by enabling AI agents to become true economic actors, capable of searching for services, making purchasing decisions, and transacting autonomously through crypto within a global crypto economy and commerce.

By fusing AEON's advanced AI payment capabilities with PIN AI's deep commitment to privacy and user ownership, this partnership exemplifies the power of emerging technologies to reshape how AI interacts with the real world. It lays the foundation for a scalable, open ecosystem where AI agents can transact autonomously, securely, and with full alignment to user interests, not just corporate agendas. This collaboration pushes beyond the limitations of today's fragmented AI services and empower AI with the ability of crypto payment, moving toward a future where AI is not just a tool, but a trusted partner in real-world decision-making and commerce.

Together, AEON and PIN AI are setting a new standard for how AI agents can interact with the world-with crypto payments, securely, autonomously, and with full respect for user privacy and ownership.

About PIN AI

PIN AI puts users in control of their personal data, empowering them to protect, own, and benefit from building a local private AI that is only loyal to the user, not big tech. By combining blockchain security with user-focused innovation, PIN AI creates a transparent, trusted ecosystem for a Personal AI that continuously evolves to know the user better and better across a multitude of categories. Join us in building a future where AI serves you-download the app today and take back control of your data via .

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation AI-powered crypto payment protocol, purpose-built to simplify crypto transactions and drive forward intelligent, automated payments across Web3. Supporting major blockchain ecosystems including EVM, SVM, BNB, and TON, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI and blockchain work together to make crypto payments accessible to next billion of users.

