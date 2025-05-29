Vehicle Intrusion Detection Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecasted Growth Of The Vehicle Intrusion Detection Market?

This market report projects a robust growth trajectory for the vehicle intrusion detection sector, with major trends and market drivers pushing the numbers upward. According to the Business Research Company's recent report, the industry is expected to register significant progress, from $2.76 billion in 2024 to $2.94 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%.

The growth of the vehicle intrusion detection market owes to the increasing instances of vehicle thefts, burgeoning number of connected vehicles, rising cyber threats, new government regulations on vehicle safety, and the proliferation of autonomous vehicles. Factory-fitted with sensors, cameras, and software algorithms, vehicle intrusion detection systems can identify suspicious activities and trigger alerts, thus playing a pivotal role in automotive cybersecurity.

The Vehicle Intrusion Detection Market Maintain Its Growth Momentum?

Yes, the forecast is positive. The vehicle intrusion detection market size should witness strong growth in the next few years, reaching $3.74 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this expected increase include the rising adoption of electric vehicles, more demand for over-the-air updates, stricter cybersecurity regulations, a surge in autonomous vehicle deployment, a need for real-time vehicle monitoring, and growing investment in automotive cybersecurity startups.

A recent study points out that major technology trends are brewing. AI and machine learning-based intrusion detection, cloud-based vehicle security platforms, the integration of blockchain for secure data exchange, the use of digital twins for threat simulation, real-time network traffic analysis and anomaly detection using big data analytics are some of the key trends anticipated in the coming years.

Which Factors Are Driving Growth in the Vehicle Intrusion Detection Market?

Increasing vehicle theft and security concerns are propelling the growth of the vehicle intrusion detection market. The risks associated with unauthorized access, tampering, or theft of vehicles pose significant challenges to individual owners and the automotive industry. The rise in sophisticated theft techniques like keyless entry hacks and cyberattacks on connected car systems exploi vulnerabilities in modern vehicle technologies.

Vehicle intrusion detection assists in countering these threats by detecting unauthorized access or tampering with a vehicle's structure. For instance, in March 2024, 1.02 million vehicle thefts were reported in 2023, marking a 1% rise compared to the 1.008 million cases reported in 2022 according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Therefore, such increasing vehicle thefts and security concerns are driving the growth of the vehicle intrusion detection market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Vehicle Intrusion Detection Market?

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., DENSO Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Magna International Inc., Valeo SE, Thales S.A., Aptiv PLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, OPTEX Co. Ltd., Vector Informatik GmbH, AUTOCRYPT Co. Ltd., Sonatus Inc., Sonatus Inc., Karamba Security Ltd., Embien Technologies India Private Limited, Shanghai Trusted Industrial Control Platform Co. Ltd. are major companies active in the vehicle intrusion detection market.

What Are the Latest Trends and Advancements in the Vehicle Intrusion Detection Market?

Prominent players in the automotive industry are developing cutting-edge solutions, like Edge AI-enabled radar sensors, to boost real-time threat detection and response capabilities. These new technologies focus on processing data within the vehicle, thus minimizing latency and enhancing system efficiency. These sensors help in real-time detection and analysis, making them ideal for vehicle intrusion detection. For instance, Texas Instruments launched advanced automotive chips in January 2025, which integrate occupancy, child presence, and intrusion detection into one AI-enabled chip, thereby reducing system costs by $20 per vehicle.

How Is The Vehicle Intrusion Detection Market Segmented?

The vehicle intrusion detection market is characterized into:

- By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

- By Technology: Radar-Based Intrusion Detection, Ultrasonic-Based Intrusion Detection, Infrared-Based Intrusion Detection, Light Detection and Ranging LIDAR-Based Intrusion Detection, Other Technologies

- By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

- By Application: Active Vehicle Protection Systems, Remote Vehicle Monitoring, Emergency Vehicle Systems, Other Applications

Subsegments include:

- By Hardware: Electronic Control Units ECUs, Sensors, Gateways, Telematics Control Units TCUs, In-Vehicle Networks IVNs, Communication Interfaces

- By Software: Intrusion Detection Systems IDS, Firewall Software, Endpoint Detection and Response EDR, Security Information and Event Management SIEM, Anomaly Detection Algorithms, Firmware Security Tools

- By Services: Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services, Integration and Deployment Services, Support and Maintenance Services, Threat Intelligence Services, Security Testing and Assessment

How Has Regional Vehicle Intrusion Detection Market Performance Been?

North America led the vehicle intrusion detection market in 2024. The report also covers other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

