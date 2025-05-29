Saudi Arabia's Event Sector Grows To 10+ Categories With Remarkable Price Drop

Platinumlist , the Saudi-based online ticketing platform, examines key changes and trends in the industry, drawing on its decade-long presence in the market. Over the past few years, Vision 2030 and the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) initiatives have driven major investment in cultural and entertainment projects. New regulations have encouraged private‐sector support in every region of the Kingdom, with more than 3700 businesses involved in the entertainment sector.

Experiential Formats Top Preference in Event Landscape

Event formats have multiplied and diversified at an unprecedented rate. Between 2016 and 2017, Arabic pop concerts accounted for nearly 100% of all public events, which was both culturally acceptable and logistically feasible at the time. Today, no single category dominates, shows Platinumlist's internal data, and audiences are engaging with a much wider range of events like Experiential Formats (attractions, immersive zones, seasonal festivals – 24%), Arabic Music & Concerts (23%) Family & Cultural Content (kids events, lifestyle, national days – 13%), Youth & Niche Segments (EDM, anime, gaming, underground – 13%), Business & Conferences (3%).

Alongside the diversification of formats, the scale of events is also growing. Flagship events like Formula 1, the Riyadh Season Winter Wonderland, and the Diriyah Biennale place Saudi Arabia firmly on the global entertainment map. This has created a ripple effect across hospitality, retail, and local creative industries, with inbound tourist spending reaching SAR 153.61 billion in 2024.

Same-Day Mobile Ticketing Is Dominant

Ticket‐buying behaviour has shifted from planning weeks ahead (for 73% of buyers in 2017) to deciding just days or hours before an event (31% in 2025). Mobile sales now account for over 70% of all transactions according to Platinumlist, with dynamic QR codes ensuring secure entry. Saudi Arabia was the first market in the GCC region where Platinumlist rolled out mobile ticketing and ticket-exchange features. According to the company's internal data, this security measure has cut ticket fraud by 85%.

Accessibility has improved both in price and frequency. Average ticket order values have fallen from SAR 1,400 in 2018 to around SAR 250 today. This means that events become a more affordable and frequent part of everyday life, and are open to a new audience mix, including families, students, and youth segments.

Digitalisation and Immersiveness As a Key Trend

Saudi Arabia goes beyond hosting events to elevate cultural destinations, uniting art, adventure and innovation in unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Saudi's events are shifting towards integrated entertainment hubs, such as Qiddiya and AlUla , where concerts, exhibitions, and outdoor adventures coexist in one location. AI-driven personalisation and AR/VR layers are now common, while smart crowd-management and fully digital tickets make purchasing easier and safer. Event designers prioritise interactive, immersive experiences that blend cutting-edge tech with creative formats.

With the entertainment sector projected to grow at a 10.44% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), Saudi Arabia holds significant potential to shape the global entertainment landscape. Combining its unique cultural heritage with innovative approaches, the Kingdom is well-positioned to achieve its vision of becoming a hub for world-class events and tourism.

