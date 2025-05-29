Internal Penetration Test Essentials Offers A Cost-Effective Solution For Assessing Internal Cybersecurity Risks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With experience from thousands of IT audits, penetration tests, and security assessments, CoNetrix Security has developed IPT Essentials to meet the growing demand for internal threat analysis that is both effective and budget friendly.

"We know that every organization's security needs are different," said Ed McMurray, General Manager of CoNetrix Security. "IPT Essentials is our way of offering a right-sized solution that is accessible, affordable, and still delivers the critical insights teams need to protect against internal threats."

Two-Phase Testing for Focused Risk Mitigation Efforts

An Internal Penetration Test Essentials assessment from CoNetrix Security is performed in a two-phase approach. The vulnerability assessment phase begins with automated vulnerability scanning designed to quickly find weak links in an organization's internal controls. Internal networks are assessed for areas such as:



Known vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs)

Missing patches and updates

Common misconfigurations

Outdated software Poor password and user account configurations

Based on the vulnerability assessment findings from phase 1, phase 2 involves a limited penetration test performed to identify weaknesses that could be leveraged in the early stages of an attack, including:



Credential exposure in shared files and SYSVOL

Weaknesses in Kerberos authentication Active Directory misconfigurations that allow privilege escalation

This two-phase assessment provides organizations with clear, actionable results by demonstrating how vulnerabilities could be exploited. Financial institutions and security-conscious organizations can use these insights to help prioritize the right security measures for reducing the risk of internal threats. The engagement provides high quality testing across the organization's entire network and internal systems due to the efficiency of the data-gathering in phase 1 as well as demonstrating how an attacker would exploit internal systems in phase 2.

To learn more about Internal Penetration Test Essentials, contact CoNetrix at

About CoNetrix Security

CoNetrix Security, a subsidiary of Conetrix, LLC, specializes in providing information and cyber security services to banks, savings associations, credit unions, and trust companies. Our extensive experience in working with financial institutions through examinations and audits makes us uniquely qualified to provide these services. CoNetrix security specialists understand the technology and applications utilized in the financial industry as well as the regulatory requirements and guidance.

To learn more about what CoNetrix Security has to offer, visit .

