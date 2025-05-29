Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Industrial Producer Price Index Records 0.27% Decline In First Third

Industrial Producer Price Index Records 0.27% Decline In First Third


2025-05-29 07:59:04
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 29 (Petra) – The Industrial Producer Price Index (IPI) declined marginally in the first third of 2025, reaching 106.97 points compared to 107.26 points during the same period in 2024, reflecting a 0.27 percent drop, according to the Department of Statistics.
The Department attributed the decrease to a 0.23 percent reduction in manufacturing prices and a 1.33 percent drop in extractive industries prices. In contrast, electricity prices recorded a slight increase of 0.18 percent.
On a monthly basis, the IPI for April stood at 106.60 points, down 0.75 percent from 107.41 points in April 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a 0.94 percent decrease in manufacturing prices. However, extractive industries prices rose by 0.49 percent, and electricity prices increased by 1.02 percent.
Compared to March 2025, the IPI in April also dropped by 0.57 percent, down from 107.21 points. The month-on-month decline resulted from a 0.66 percent reduction in manufacturing prices. Meanwhile, extractive industries and electricity prices rose slightly by 0.04 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.

MENAFN29052025000117011021ID1109610660

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search