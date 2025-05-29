Industrial Producer Price Index Records 0.27% Decline In First Third

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) – The Industrial Producer Price Index (IPI) declined marginally in the first third of 2025, reaching 106.97 points compared to 107.26 points during the same period in 2024, reflecting a 0.27 percent drop, according to the Department of Statistics.The Department attributed the decrease to a 0.23 percent reduction in manufacturing prices and a 1.33 percent drop in extractive industries prices. In contrast, electricity prices recorded a slight increase of 0.18 percent.On a monthly basis, the IPI for April stood at 106.60 points, down 0.75 percent from 107.41 points in April 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a 0.94 percent decrease in manufacturing prices. However, extractive industries prices rose by 0.49 percent, and electricity prices increased by 1.02 percent.Compared to March 2025, the IPI in April also dropped by 0.57 percent, down from 107.21 points. The month-on-month decline resulted from a 0.66 percent reduction in manufacturing prices. Meanwhile, extractive industries and electricity prices rose slightly by 0.04 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.