Putin criticizes ‘neo-Nazi’ Ukrainians for destroying Soviet WWII monuments
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Ukrainian radicals for destroying Soviet-era World War II memorials, calling their actions idiotic and evidence of a neo-Nazi mindset. Speaking during a visit to the border region of Kursk on Tuesday, Putin remarked that such acts “demonstrate their true nature,” and mocked the perpetrators with a popular joke, saying, “If they competed in a contest for idiots, they’d come in second – only because they’re idiots.”
Putin’s comments came during his first visit to Kursk Region since its full recapture from Ukrainian forces, who had briefly seized parts of the area last August in what Kiev claimed was a tactical move ahead of potential peace talks. Russia announced the full liberation of the region in late April.
While in Kursk, Putin visited the site of a nuclear power plant that Ukrainian troops had unsuccessfully tried to take. He also met with volunteers involved in defense and recovery efforts.
Putin linked Ukraine’s actions to a broader post-2014 policy of “decommunization,” through which Kiev has renamed places and removed Soviet symbols. Since the outbreak of the current conflict in 2022, this campaign has expanded to include the removal of Russian cultural and historical landmarks, such as a statue of poet Alexander Pushkin in Odessa.
Moscow has long accused Ukraine of embracing far-right ideology and glorifying historical figures who collaborated with Nazi Germany. The Kremlin maintains that eradicating neo-Nazism remains a core objective in its ongoing military campaign.
