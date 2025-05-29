NCI Office Of Cancer Survivorship Director Shares Poignant Message For Cancer Survivors Celebrating NCSD

NCSD 2025 Logo

Dr. Emily S. Tonorezos, director of NCI's Office of Cancer Survivorship, offers a word of encouragement and support for National Cancer Survivors Day®.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, June 1, 2025, the cancer community will unite for the 38th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® – a Celebration of Life honoring those with a history of cancer, bringing awareness to the continuous challenges faced by cancer survivors, and inspiring hope for the future.

To welcome cancer survivors to the celebration, Emily S. Tonorezos, M.D., MPH, director of the Office of Cancer Survivorship at the National Cancer Institute, is extending a message of encouragement and support.

“It is an incredible privilege to recognize the 38th annual National Cancer Survivors Day on behalf of the National Cancer Institute (NCI),” Dr. Tonorezos shares.“Survivorship is about so much more than statistics-it's about helping people lead full, healthy lives after a diagnosis of cancer.”

Emphasizing NCI's commitment to easing the burden of cancer survivorship for all people facing cancer, Dr. Tonorezos adds,“NCI's mission is to lead, conduct, and support cancer research across the nation to advance scientific knowledge and help all people live longer, healthier lives. We in the NCI Office of Cancer Survivorship are fueled by this mission-with a particular emphasis on survivors living '...longer, healthier lives.'”

As National Cancer Survivors Day® serves as a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors, Dr. Tonorezos's inspiring words provide a fitting pronouncement to begin the celebration.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation is encouraging everyone – cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, family members, and friends – to join the worldwide celebration. To find out how your community is celebrating, contact the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. You can also host a celebration of your own using the resources available through the National Cancer Survivors Day® website, ncsd .

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, along with NCSD 2025 national supporters Aveo Oncology, Coping with Cancer, Deciphera, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunocore, Incyte, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Labcorp, Novocure, Onco360, Servier, Springworks Therapeutics, and Syndax, is encouraging citizens across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and make a commitment to addressing the challenges of cancer survival.



About National Cancer Survivors Day®

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors.

Held annually on the first Sunday in June, NCSD sees thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant. This day gives people living with a history of cancer an opportunity to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and share their personal stories of facing cancer. What began as a small grassroots survivorship movement in 1987 is now one of the largest cancer survivor celebrations in the world.

It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face. As the number of cancer survivors continues to increase, it's becoming ever more important that we address the long-term effects of cancer survivorship. Because cancer survivors deserve the best possible quality of life possible after facing this life-threatening disease.

Paula K Chadwell

National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, Inc.

+1 615-794-3006

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.