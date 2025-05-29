Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WOQOD Warns Of Fake Storage Tank Rental Advertisements

WOQOD Warns Of Fake Storage Tank Rental Advertisements


2025-05-29 07:08:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) has issued a warning about false advertisements circulating on social media that claim to offer storage tanks for sale or rent in multiple capacities for petroleum-related products.

In a social media post, the company clarified that these tanks have not been manufactured under WOQOD's supervision and therefore do not meet its stringent quality, safety, and environmental standards applicable in the petroleum products industry.

Read Also
  • NAQ, Microsoft partner to digitise national documents
  • MECC moves to finalise Climate Adaptation Plan
  • Construction sector a key pillar of Qatar's sustainable development
  • Qatar's Ibrahim strikes 400m gold at Asian Championships in South Korea

The company reminded that 'WOQOD' is the only company licensed under Law No. 4 of 2003, as amended, to carry out the sale, transportation, distribution and, marketing of all gas and petroleum products operations within the state of Qatar.

It also highlighted its responsibility as per Law No.4 of 1977 for ensuring that the safety, health and environmental requirements are met in all and any such operations.

The company urged the public to remain vigilant and to verify any offers or advertisements through its official channels.

MENAFN29052025000063011010ID1109610412

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search