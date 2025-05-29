WOQOD Warns Of Fake Storage Tank Rental Advertisements
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) has issued a warning about false advertisements circulating on social media that claim to offer storage tanks for sale or rent in multiple capacities for petroleum-related products.
In a social media post, the company clarified that these tanks have not been manufactured under WOQOD's supervision and therefore do not meet its stringent quality, safety, and environmental standards applicable in the petroleum products industry.Read Also
The company reminded that 'WOQOD' is the only company licensed under Law No. 4 of 2003, as amended, to carry out the sale, transportation, distribution and, marketing of all gas and petroleum products operations within the state of Qatar.
It also highlighted its responsibility as per Law No.4 of 1977 for ensuring that the safety, health and environmental requirements are met in all and any such operations.
The company urged the public to remain vigilant and to verify any offers or advertisements through its official channels.
