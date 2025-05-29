Austin Elements Achieves Another First In US Battery Recycling - ISO 17025 Accreditation
AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Elements Inc. (AEI) ( ), a leader in high purity critical mineral refining, is proud to announce its attainment of ISO 17025 accreditation, marking a historic milestone as the first U.S. company to achieve this rigorous certification specifically for analytical testing of battery-grade materials, including black mass, lithium carbonate, iron phosphate, and metal sulfates. This achievement underscores AEI's position as a technical pioneer in producing high-purity critical minerals vital for the global energy transition.
ISO 17025 Accredited testing for battery materials
Austin Elements produced qualified samples of critical minerals from recycled lithium-ion batteries, including battery grade iron-phosphate from LFP batteries.
The ISO 17025 certification provides customers and partners with unmatched confidence in the quality of Austin Elements' products from recycled materials. Achieving the certification is a validation of AEI's proprietary first-principles based analytical processes which deliver the exceptional precision, consistency, and reliability required in the lithium-ion battery industry.
As a U.S.-based leading recycler, AEI is transforming the battery recycling industry by closing the loop on critical minerals, reducing dependence on foreign supply chains, and advancing sustainability. This certification is a testament to AEI's dedication to solving the technical hurdles in lithium-ion battery recycling, ensuring the production of high-quality materials that power the clean energy ecosystem. With its forthcoming commercial production facility in Texas, equipped with proprietary recycling technologies, AEI is scaling production of high-purity lithium carbonate, iron phosphate, and other critical minerals to strengthen domestic supply chains and support national electrification objectives.
"Achieving ISO 17025 accreditation is a landmark moment for AEI and critical mineral production in the U.S.," said Bhavin Rena, VP Q&A of Austin Elements. "With this certification we're not just meeting today's demands-we're redefining standards for tomorrow."
Join AEI in advancing a sustainable, secure, and electrified future. For more information, visit or contact [email protected] .
About Austin Elements Inc.: Austin Elements Inc. (AEI) is a pioneering U.S. company specializing in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries to produce high-purity critical minerals for the clean energy industry. With advanced proprietary technologies and a commitment to sustainability, AEI is building a resilient domestic supply chain for battery-grade materials, driving the transition to a circular economy.
