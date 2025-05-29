403
Russia Warns of German Missiles Attacking Moscow
(MENAFN) Russia has issued a stark warning suggesting it might consider a direct assault on Berlin should German forces assist Ukraine in launching attacks on Moscow using Taurus missiles supplied by Germany.
An editor-in-Chief of a Russian news agency, conveyed this warning, stressing the potential consequences of German involvement in such military operations.
The idea that Germany might furnish Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles—capable of hitting targets as far as 500 kilometers away, thus theoretically able to strike Moscow from within Ukrainian borders—resurfaced following comments by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Merz stated that Berlin and its allies had removed previous limitations regarding the range of Western arms Ukraine is permitted to deploy.
Despite this renewed discussion, German authorities have not officially declared any intent to deliver the Taurus system.
A report published by a newspaper on Wednesday claimed that the notion remains “taboo” within the Berlin administration, implying that the decision is still considered off-limits or controversial.
Nonetheless, in a statement posted the same day, Simonyan cautioned Germany against taking such a step.
She emphasized that grave repercussions could follow if the Taurus system is used to strike the Russian capital.
“In Moscow offices, it is being discussed that if German troops strike Moscow with German weapons… the only option left for us is to strike Berlin,” she warned.
