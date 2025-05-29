Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MIT Closes DEI Office Amid Political Disputes

2025-05-29 05:18:09
(MENAFN) The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has decided to close its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office following an extensive internal review spanning a year and a half.

This announcement was made last week by MIT President Sally Kornbluth, who revealed the outcome after a comprehensive 18-month assessment of the Institute Community and Equity Office’s (ICEO) operations, according to an MIT representative speaking to a news outlet.

The evaluation of MIT’s DEI efforts began prior to President Donald Trump’s re-entry into the political arena.

In January 2024, Kornbluth invited the university’s staff to share their perspectives on areas where MIT excels in supporting its community and where improvements are still needed.

“Our success depends on attracting exceptionally talented people of every background, from across the country and around the world, and making sure everyone at MIT feels welcome and supported, so they can do their best work and thrive,” Kornbluth emphasized in a message to the MIT community.

She further explained that the university will gradually dismantle the central ICEO and the vice president position, while key initiatives from the office will be absorbed by other departments within MIT.

This move comes amid escalating disputes between the Trump administration and American universities, as the White House has threatened to halt federal funding for some institutions, including Harvard, citing campus demonstrations supporting Palestine and the continuation of DEI programs.

