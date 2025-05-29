Chef Gurneet Singh

Chef Gurneet Singh Joins Andaaz Restaurant, New Jersey as Sous Chef

NJ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Andaaz Restaurant in New Jersey, known for its elegant ambiance and a curated blend of traditional and modern Indian cuisine, proudly announces the appointment of Chef Gurneet Singh as its new Sous Chef. With over ten years of experience in the hospitality industry, Chef Gurneet brings a wealth of culinary expertise and a strong passion for food. Specializing in both Indian and Continental cuisines, he is celebrated for his calm and composed presence in high-pressure kitchen environments and his commitment to quality and innovation.Chef Gurneet's culinary journey includes significant roles at Raju Bhai Restaurant in Bahrain, where he progressed from Sous Chef to Head Chef, overseeing daily kitchen operations and leading a team catering to 180 covers. He also played a pivotal role at Farzi Café in Riyadh, a leading name in Modern Indian cuisine, contributing to kitchen planning, execution, and team guidance.At Andaaz, Chef Gurneet will oversee kitchen operations, maintain food quality and presentation, train junior chefs, and manage inventory and hygiene protocols. Known for his leadership skills and dedication to high standards, his addition marks a step forward in Andaaz's pursuit of culinary excellence.Andaaz Restaurant offers a rich Indian fine-dining experience with 80 covers, along with outdoor catering and banquet services. With Chef Gurneet onboard, the restaurant is set to further enhance its offerings and continue delighting guests with creative and soulful dishes.Sharing his enthusiasm about the role, Chef Gurneet Singh said,“I'm thrilled to be part of Andaaz Restaurant. Cooking allows me to express myself and share my love for food with others. I look forward to working with the team and bringing our guests a truly memorable culinary journey.”

