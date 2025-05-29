Qatar-Based Gymnastics Academy Wins Big At Dubai Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Over 30 young athletes from Qatar left their mark at the Dubai Open for Gymnastics Academies held recently at the Stamina 11 Gymnastics Center in Dubai Studio City by bringing home 3 Overall Champion titles along with numerous individual medals at the event.

The girls competed against more than 750 talented gymnasts from over 16 specialised academies along with participating clubs from Kuwait, UAE and Kenya.

The students from Rebel Angels Gymnastics Academy in Doha began preparing for the Dubai Open in January, many of whom were stepping onto the international stage for the first time.

Talking to The Peninsula, Founder of Rebel Angels Academy, Anna Rossa-Zaewski, said "I understood the competition was tough, with world-famous gymnast Tom Koll in the jury. Honestly, we weren't sure if we'd make it onto the podium." She further added that the girls' dedication and progress over the months were short of inspiring.

The championship was overflowing with talent, which made the team's wins exceed all expectations.

This, however, was far from being Rebel Angels' first rodeo, as they had represented Qatar twice before in Abu Dhabi, earning strong podium finishes in both participations. Locally, the institute had competed against top academies and each time, the gymnasts delivered outstanding performances.

Anna also said "Before going in front of the judges, we reminded our gymnasts that what matters the most isn't the medal but their attitude. We encouraged them to give their 100% and to be proud of every performance."

"Rebel Angels' success could help spark interest in gymnastics among young boys and girls, and competitions like the Dubai Open could raise the sport's visibility." added Anna.

Furthermore, Rebel Angels plan to compete in other tournaments to bring more glory to the country and to make their families, cheering them on from back home, proud.