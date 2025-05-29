Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Occupation Gov't Approves Plan To Establish 22 New Settlements In W. Bank


2025-05-29 05:10:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 29 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation security cabinet approved a plan to establish 22 new settlements in the West Bank, a proposal submitted by two ministers in the Israeli government.
The so-called "security cabinet" secretly approved the establishment of 22 settlements in the West Bank to strengthen the Israeli presence, including four settlements on the border with Jordan, and the conversion of outposts into settlements, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported Thursday.
The Israeli decision, announced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, also includes the construction of the settlements of Homesh and Sanur in the northern West Bank, which were evacuated as part of the disengagement plan implemented by former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2005. (end)
