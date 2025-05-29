403
Argentine Stocks Fall For Second Consecutive Day As MERVAL Slides 1.12% Over Two Sessions Despite Financing Milestone
|Materials
|+5.90%
|Technology
|+3.14%
|Energy
|-0.38%
|Consumer Staples
|-1.85%
|Real Estate
|-2.01%
|Financials
|-2.22%
|Consumer Discretionary
|-3.03%
|Healthcare
|-3.15%
|Utilities
|-3.98%
|Industrials
|-4.00%
|Telecommunications
|-6.01%
Materials companies led gains with a 9.21% advance in recent sessions, while telecommunications stocks suffered the steepest declines at 7.10%.
Top Individual Stock Performers
Biggest Winners (7-day performance):
CELU (Celulosa Argentina): AR$289.50, +8,593.7%
BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos): AR$218.50, +10.4%
ALUA (Aluar Aluminio Argentino): AR$830.00, +9.1%
CRES (Cresud): AR$1,460.00, +7.4%
YPFD (YPF Sociedad Anónima): AR$43.60k, +4.0%
Notable Performers:
Comercial del Plata topped recent gainers with a 2.87% rise to 134.50 pesos
Ternium Argentina advanced 2.32% to 617 pesos
Economic and Policy Context
Recent Policy Developments: Argentina successfully sold local currency debt to foreign investors for the first time since the Macri era, raising approximately $1 billion.
The five-year peso bonds carry a 29.5% coupon with a two-year put option, offering investors an early exit before the 2027 presidential elections.
Currency and Controls: President Javier Milei lifted capital controls in April 2025 after securing a $20 billion IMF deal, initially prompting a 17% MERVAL surge. However, the peso's 11% swing against the dollar has unsettled investors, with many switching to dollars for safety.
Economic Growth: Argentina's economy showed growth of 5.7% in February 2025, with 5.5% growth projected for the year. Inflation fell to 3.73% monthly by March 2025, down from 55.9% annually.
Global Market Context
International markets showed mixed performance on May 28, 2025. Global investors displayed caution amid earnings reports, with U.S. futures showing modest early morning declines following Tuesday's rally.
International Outperformance: The MSCI World ex-U.S. index (ACWX) has surged over 14% in 2025, significantly outpacing the S&P 500's slight increase. This marks a rare occurrence of international stocks outperforming U.S. markets by more than three standard deviations over the past 100 days.
Technical Analysis and Trading Volumes
Technical indicators present a mixed picture for the MERVAL . The index currently trades below key resistance levels established during recent rallies, with daily charts showing consolidation around current levels.
Volume patterns suggest institutional participation remains cautious, though not dramatically reduced from recent averages.
ETF Activity
The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) has seen significant activity, with assets jumping roughly seven-fold from $104 million when Milei took office to approximately $750 million. The fund absorbed record inflows of $144 million for the week ended November 22, 2024.
Corporate Earnings
Banco Macro Results: Banco Macro reported Q1 2025 net income of Ps.45.7 billion, down 59% from Q4 2024. The bank maintained strong solvency with a 34.3% Capital Adequacy Ratio and serves 6.23 million retail customers across Argentina.
Grupo Financiero Galicia: The company reported stable Q1 2025 performance with an 8.9% ROE and 1.7% ROA, though the stock closed down 4.2% following its presentation.
Challenges and Outlook
The market faces several headwinds including U.S. tariffs affecting 6-7% of exports, which have strained dollar reserves and pressured the peso. Steel tariffs of 25% and 10% on other goods have slashed export earnings by $1.5-2.5 billion.
Political uncertainty surrounding the October 2025 midterm elections, which will renew 127 of 257 Chamber of Deputies seats and 24 of 72 Senate seats, continues to create investor caution. The Supreme Court's rejection of Milei's judicial appointees has raised concerns about potential agenda delays.
Despite challenges, Argentina's economy shows promise with projected growth and potential investment in oil and gas prospects like Vaca Muerta. However, peso volatility, trade tensions, and political risks continue to create market uncertainty.
