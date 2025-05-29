Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tate brothers get accused of trafficking humans, sexual assault


2025-05-29 04:41:07
(MENAFN) British prosecutors have authorized many official accusations against social media personas Andrew and Tristan Tate, like sexual assault and trafficking in human beings. They also got accused of familiar official accusations in Romania, have dismissed any misconduct.

As stated by many press agencies that it was stated by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Wednesday that it had approved 21 official accusations surrounding crimes presumably done between the years of 2012 and 2015. In addition, British administrations released a warrant in 2024, but the whole information were issued only on Wednesday.

Andrew Tate, who is aged 38, is being accused of 10 crimes concerning 3 claimed victims, sexual assault, physical injury, trafficking in human beings as well as leading sex work for profit. Tristan, his sibling aged 36, faces 11 official accusations, like sexual assault and trafficking in human beings, involving to 1 claimed victim.

CPS was cited stating that “it is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

