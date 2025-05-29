Nissan Introduces CNG Kit For Magnite SUV: Govt Approved, Rs 74,999 Price Tag
Developed and quality-certified by Motrosons, a government-authorized third-party vendor, the CNG retrofitment kit comes with a 3-year/100,000 km warranty on the kit components. Installation will be carried out exclusively at government-authorized fitment centers, ensuring compliance with local regulations and safety standards.
The CNG option is available only with the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual transmission. In its first phase, this launch will cover seven states: Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka. The program will later be expanded nationwide as part of the second phase.
Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "The new Nissan Magnite has been a fantastic product for us and has been leading the winning streak in India. In line with the needs of our customers, Nissan dealerships will offer an alternate fuel option in the form of a government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, which will be fitted by authorized fitment centers for customers. We believe this move will enhance the value proposition and practicality of the popular compact SUV."
The new Magnite comes with 20+ first-in-class and best-in-segment features and 55+ safety features in its segment. It is exported to over 65 countries in both right-hand and left-hand drive configurations.
With this new CNG option, Nissan aims to increase the Magnite's appeal among cost-conscious and environmentally aware buyers, further strengthening its position in the competitive small SUV segment.
