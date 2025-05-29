What Are Costa Ricans Doing With Cell Phones They No Longer Use? Survey Reveals Final Destination Of Devices

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) A survey conducted by the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology, and Telecommunications (MICITT) sheds light on how Costa Ricans treat electronic waste.

This past Tuesday, May 20, the results of the 2024 Telecommunications Services Access and Use Survey were released. One of the findings is that cell phones, small appliances, and televisions are the devices most discarded by people.

In addition, research was conducted on people's methods for disposing of these items, concluding that there is“a wide variety of practices, with a considerable proportion of households opting for non-specialized recycling methods.”

One of the main conclusions of the study is that 34.6% of cell phones that are no longer used are stored, meaning they have not been placed in a landfill. This is the largest category, reflecting that Costa Ricans (mostly) do not throw away these devices.

On the other hand, 19.4% indicated that they took them to an electronic waste center and 16% disposed of them in the municipal collection truck, as if it were any other waste. Another 13.2% of cell phones were sold or given away, and 4.5% were taken to trucks with speakers.

The second most frequently disused items are small appliances such as microwave ovens, ventilation units, and Radios. In this case, the most common way of disposing of them, according to the survey, is in the municipal garbage collection truck (31.6%). This is followed by electronic waste centers (30.4%), and 22.4% gave them to trucks with loudspeakers. In this case, only 7% say they have them stored away.

In this case, the most common disposal method is through recycling centers (28.2%), followed by the municipal garbage collection truck (21.1%). A significant percentage, 15.9%, say they sold or gave them away, and 13.1% say they still have them stored away. In the case of televisions, 15.9% indicate they sold or gave them away when they stopped using them.

The College of Computer and Information Technology Professionals (CPIC) has already spoken out on the problem of electronic waste. They indicate that, on the one hand, these This waste contains valuable materials such as gold, silver, and copper. But it also contains hazardous substances such as mercury, lead, and polychlorinated biphenyls.

“Improper management of this waste has serious consequences for the environment and public health,” the school states in a statement published on its website. Electronic waste that ends up in landfills or is processed without proper measures releases pollutants that affect the air, water, and soil,” the same publication states.

The CPIC recommends participating in specific recycling campaigns for this waste, whether organized by municipalities or private companies. Another recommendation is to purchase responsibly (durable goods with a warranty). Finally, the school believes it is vital to educate ourselves about the impact of this waste to raise greater collective awareness.-



- At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR-