Egypt Approves $388M In Private Renewable Energy Projects For Direct Industrial Supply

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, has awarded qualification certificates to four companies selected to operate under the country's newly adopted private-to-private (P2P) power agreement model. The initiative allows private energy producers to generate and sell electricity directly to industrial consumers, marking a transformative step in Egypt's energy liberalization strategy and commitment to sustainable development.

The approved projects represent a combined capacity of 400 megawatts and total investments of $388m. Each company will build its own renewable energy power plant and supply electricity directly to industrial clients, while paying a transmission fee to the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC). These agreements are structured with no financial burden on the state and do not require sovereign guarantees.

Among the newly qualified projects, Neptune for Electricity Production and Sales will supply solar power to the Suez Steel Plant. AMEA Power will provide electricity from its solar facility to the Suez Canal Container Terminal and Bivar Group for Chemicals. TAQA PV is set to supply Ezz Steel through a hybrid solar and wind power station, while ENARA for Renewable Energy Services will generate electricity from a hybrid facility for both the Helwan Fertilizers plant and the Alamein Silicon Products Complex.







Minister Esmat stated that the initiative is being implemented in line with Egypt's Electricity Law, which is designed to open the market to competition, enhance efficiency, and attract private investment. He emphasized that liberalizing the electricity sector is a key strategic step in building a dynamic, competitive energy market that reduces costs, improves service quality, and strengthens Egypt's role as a regional energy hub.

The Minister highlighted that the P2P framework enables industrial consumers to secure reliable, renewable electricity while contributing to their climate goals. These projects will also allow companies to certify their clean energy usage and reduce emissions, facilitating access to green export markets.

Esmat noted that the Egyptian Electric Utility and Consumer Protection Regulatory Agency had completed its review of qualification submissions from seven companies, each proposing 100-megawatt renewable energy projects. The evaluation process was conducted in collaboration with a global consulting firm and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which helped develop the regulatory guidelines and legal framework for the P2P agreements.

He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to building a transparent and investor-friendly environment that enables both producers and consumers to actively participate in Egypt's energy transition. These efforts are integral to supporting the national green economy agenda, expanding renewable energy capacity, and modernizing the country's power infrastructure.