Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Urges Unity to Combat Climate Change

China Urges Unity to Combat Climate Change


2025-05-29 03:24:40
(MENAFN) China’s foreign minister called on Wednesday for worldwide collaboration to tackle the challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking at a press briefing alongside Kiribati's President and Foreign Minister Taneti Maamau, following the Third China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Xiamen City, Wang Yi emphasized the importance of joint efforts.

He voiced profound disappointment regarding the decision of some key nations to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

Notably, United States Leader Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day of his second term, formally pulling the United States out of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Wang underscored that China’s dedication to supporting and actively participating in global climate governance will remain steadfast despite evolving circumstances.

He also highlighted China’s ongoing commitment to advancing South-South cooperation on climate issues.

Furthermore, Beijing intends to unveil a new initiative aimed at strengthening partnerships with Pacific Island countries to confront climate change and promote sustainable development.

Wang added that China plans to execute 100 “small and beautiful” projects focused on climate action for Pacific Island nations over the coming three years.

MENAFN29052025000045017167ID1109609405

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search