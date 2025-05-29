403
Eight Die from Mountain Flood in China
(MENAFN) Eight locals who disappeared last week due to a mountain flood in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been officially declared dead, according to reports from state media on Thursday, referencing information from regional officials.
The identities of every victim were verified through DNA tests, with the final body recovered from the river approximately 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) downstream on Wednesday, as reported by a Chinese news agency.
This calamity occurred on Friday in Sanshe village, located in Longsheng county.
