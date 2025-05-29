403
Sharakah and OG Holding Unite to Empower Gulf SMEs Through Innovation and Market Expansion
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Sharakah, Oman’s premier SME development firm, has signed a strategic partnership with Kuwait-based One Global Holding (OGH), marking a major step forward in advancing entrepreneurship and innovation across the Gulf region.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed recently at the OGH headquarters in Kuwait, establishes a collaborative framework aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through innovation, digital transformation, and access to regional markets. By aligning their efforts, Sharakah and OGH bring together deep regional expertise and global digital capabilities to benefit the SME ecosystem.
Sharakah, known for championing Omani entrepreneurs, brings decades of hands-on experience in enterprise development through funding, advisory services, and capacity-building programmes. OGH complements this with its international reach in digital innovation, operating in over 16 countries with a robust portfolio of tech platforms and investor networks.
Speaking on the partnership, Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, stated, “This partnership represents a forward-looking step in connecting our local ecosystem with global innovation networks. Together, we aim to create real, practical impact for SMEs across the region.”
The MoU outlines a comprehensive set of contributions from both parties. Sharakah will support the initiative by introducing a pipeline of high-potential SMEs, facilitating market access, organising ecosystem events, and offering administrative and strategic support for pilot programmes. It will also provide valuable connections to government and corporate stakeholders, enabling deeper local integration for OGH.
Meanwhile, OGH will offer end-to-end venture-building services, access to proprietary tech platforms, and mentorship in key areas such as fintech, e-commerce, and digital innovation. The firm will also share regional market intelligence, support Sharakah-backed startups with regional expansion, and open doors to international investor networks.
Mohammed Al Rasheedi, Founder of OGH, added, “This agreement is about rolling up our sleeves to help entrepreneurs take bold steps, build future ready businesses, and tap into the broader GCC market.”
To ensure progress, a joint working group will be established to identify pilot projects and implementation frameworks over the coming year. These initiatives aim to deliver measurable value and sustainable outcomes for entrepreneurs and small businesses across the GCC.
At a time when regional economies are accelerating efforts toward digitalisation and diversification, the Sharakah–OGH partnership signals a unified commitment to nurturing a new wave of SME growth, anchored in innovation, collaboration, and long-term impact.
