Arthex Biotech To Participate In The 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference


2025-05-29 03:01:14
VALENCIA, Spain, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech S.L., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of gene expression, announced today its participation in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3-5, 2025.

Frédéric Legros, Executive Chairman and CEO, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About ARTHEx Biotech
 ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative medicines through the modulation of gene expression. The Company's lead investigational compound, ATX-01, is being evaluated for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder, in the Phase I-IIa ArthemiRTM trial. ARTHEx is also advancing its in-house discovery engine to identify and develop microRNA modulators for other disorders with high unmet medical needs, including genetically-driven diseases like DM1. The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.

For more information, please visit and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact.

Investor and Media Contact

Frédéric Legros
Executive Chairman and CEO
[email protected]
+33679495790

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
+1 858-366-3243

SOURCE ARTHEx Biotech

