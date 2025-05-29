403
UK accuses Tate siblings of human trafficking, rape
(MENAFN) British prosecutors have formally charged Andrew and Tristan Tate with multiple serious offenses, including rape and human trafficking. The charges, authorized by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), relate to incidents allegedly committed between 2012 and 2015, according to reports from several media outlets. While an arrest warrant was issued in 2024, the full list of charges was only made public on Wednesday.
Andrew Tate, 38, is facing ten charges connected to three alleged victims, including rape, human trafficking, actual bodily harm, and profiting from prostitution. His brother, Tristan Tate, 36, has been charged with 11 offenses involving a single alleged victim, including rape and human trafficking.
The CPS has emphasized the need to avoid any online speculation or commentary that could compromise the legal process.
The Tate brothers, who hold dual US-UK citizenship, were previously arrested in Romania in 2022 on similar charges, including human trafficking and involvement in organized crime. After three months in custody, they were placed under house arrest. However, that case hit a roadblock in late 2024 when a Romanian appeals court returned the indictment to prosecutors for procedural reasons.
The brothers are also under investigation in the United States, although the specifics of that probe remain undisclosed. That inquiry was launched in March after the brothers traveled to Florida following the temporary lifting of their travel restrictions in Romania.
A Financial Times report from February claimed the Trump administration may have assisted the Tates in entering the U.S., though former President Donald Trump denied any involvement, saying he was unaware of the situation.
The Tate brothers returned to Romania in March for court proceedings, and are expected to be extradited to the UK after the Romanian case concludes.
Andrew Tate, a former kickboxing champion, is known for his large social media following and controversial content promoting a high-end, hyper-masculine lifestyle. He also runs an online business that markets courses on wealth and relationships to young men.
