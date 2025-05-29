Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN denies Israeli allegations of unsuccessfully delivering assistance to Gaza

2025-05-29 02:39:03
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a UN representative dismissed Israel's allegations that the UN was unsuccessful in delivering humanitarian aid for Gaza at border crossing point.

Stephane Dujarric, representative for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stated that the UN humanitarians in Gaza resume to danger their lives, trying to deliver humanitarian aid from Karem Abu Salem, which is the only border crossing open.

The representative announced a reply back to Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon's allegation previously on Wednesday that the United Nations was unsuccessful in delivering more than four hundred lorries of humanitarian assistance on the Gaza part of the crossing.

Danon informed journalists "as we speak, there are more than 400 trucks already on the Gaza side of the fence, waiting to be distributed. But the UN has failed to pick them up," adding "We opened the crossings. We provided safe routes for those trucks. But the UN did not show up."

