403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN denies Israeli allegations of unsuccessfully delivering assistance to Gaza
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a UN representative dismissed Israel's allegations that the UN was unsuccessful in delivering humanitarian aid for Gaza at border crossing point.
Stephane Dujarric, representative for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stated that the UN humanitarians in Gaza resume to danger their lives, trying to deliver humanitarian aid from Karem Abu Salem, which is the only border crossing open.
The representative announced a reply back to Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon's allegation previously on Wednesday that the United Nations was unsuccessful in delivering more than four hundred lorries of humanitarian assistance on the Gaza part of the crossing.
Danon informed journalists "as we speak, there are more than 400 trucks already on the Gaza side of the fence, waiting to be distributed. But the UN has failed to pick them up," adding "We opened the crossings. We provided safe routes for those trucks. But the UN did not show up."
Stephane Dujarric, representative for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stated that the UN humanitarians in Gaza resume to danger their lives, trying to deliver humanitarian aid from Karem Abu Salem, which is the only border crossing open.
The representative announced a reply back to Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon's allegation previously on Wednesday that the United Nations was unsuccessful in delivering more than four hundred lorries of humanitarian assistance on the Gaza part of the crossing.
Danon informed journalists "as we speak, there are more than 400 trucks already on the Gaza side of the fence, waiting to be distributed. But the UN has failed to pick them up," adding "We opened the crossings. We provided safe routes for those trucks. But the UN did not show up."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment