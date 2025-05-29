403
Amman Mayor Meets With Heads Of Syrian, Jordanian Engineers Associations
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 28 (Petra) – Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh met on Wednesday with the president of the Syrian Engineers Association, Malek Haj Ali, the president of the Jordan Engineers Association, Abdullah Ghosheh, and several board members to discuss avenues of cooperation across various fields of work.
According to a GAM statement, Shawarbeh reviewed the municipality's ongoing projects and its future development plans aimed at enhancing urban services.
He highlighted GAM's institutional investment framework through the "Amman Vision" group, which encompasses three subsidiaries: Amman Vision Transport (AVT), Amman Vision Investment and Development (AVID), and Amman Vision for Waste Management and Recycling serving as the municipality's investment and development arm.
Shawarbeh expressed GAM's readiness to collaborate with the Syrian Engineers Association and contribute to Syria's reconstruction efforts.
Haj Ali commended the strides GAM has made in urban development and service delivery, praising the remarkable progress in the Jordanian capital.
Meanwhile, Ghosheh outlined the services provided by the Jordan Engineers Association and affirmed the association's readiness to cooperate with its Syrian counterpart on joint initiatives.
