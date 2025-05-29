Katara Showcases Artworks By Students Of Al Hidaya Special Needs School

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), in collaboration with Al-Hidaya Special Needs School for Boys and Girls, opened yesterday the third edition of the“No Limits to My Abilities” exhibition in Katara Building 15 with the participation of 63 students presenting about 140 diverse artworks and 63 handmade craft pieces.

The opening was attended by Katara's General Manager Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti. The two-day exhibition serves as both an artistic and humanitarian initiative to support creativity and foster the inclusion of students with disabilities into society while celebrating their remarkable talents and artistic achievements.

The students' works, distinguished by their profound emotional expressions, span a range of mediums including acrylic painting, watercolor, recycled materials, and pieces inspired by authentic Qatari heritage.

Katara expressed its strong commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inclusion and diversity, reflecting the rich artistic potential and hidden talents within this vital group of the community.

The exhibition underscores Katara's dedication to hosting events that invite participation from all parts of society in the cultural scene. This edition continues the success of previous iterations, transforming art into a vibrant bridge of communication between students and the public.