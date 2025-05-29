Netanyahu Confirms Hamas Gaza Chief Mohammed Sinwar Eliminated In Israeli Strike
ISRAEL: Prime Minister Netanyahu confirms Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been killed. twitter/haR35intk1
Earlier, speaking during a heated debate in the Knesset, Netanyahu defended his government's handling of the Gaza war and revealed that a recent strike on a hospital in southern Gaza earlier this month was aimed at eliminating Sinwar.
'We have likely eliminated Mohammed Sinwar,' Netanyahu earlier told parliament, referring to the Hamas commander believed to have succeeded his brother, Yahya Sinwar, in October 2024 after the latter was killed in a previous Israeli operation.No confirmation from Hamas
Despite the Israeli Prime Minister's statement, there has been no confirmation from Hamas regarding Sinwar's fate. The group has traditionally delayed confirming the deaths of its top leaders, sometimes for strategic or operational reasons.
Mohammed Sinwar had taken over command of Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the death of Yahya Sinwar, long considered the mastermind behind several attacks on Israeli civilians and military personnel.
Strike linked to hospital bombing The airstrike reportedly took place earlier this month and involved targeting a location near or inside a hospital in southern Gaza. Israeli military sources had previously said that senior Hamas operatives were using medical facilities to shield themselves-a claim that has sparked international criticism and renewed scrutiny from human rights groups.Political heat in the Knesset
Netanyahu's statement came amid an intense debate in the Knesset, where opposition leaders have been pressing him over the ongoing war's humanitarian toll and lack of a clear exit strategy. In response, Netanyahu highlighted what he called“major operational achievements” in degrading Hamas's leadership structure.
“Our mission is not just to weaken Hamas, but to dismantle it,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that Israel will continue its operations in Gaza until its security goals are met.
Regional fallout The reported killing of Mohammed Sinwar-if confirmed-would mark another significant blow to Hamas's leadership in Gaza, further intensifying the months-long conflict that began after the October 2023 Hamas-led assault on Israeli territory.
However, analysts warn that the war's continued escalation has left Gaza's civilian population in dire conditions and could complicate efforts to negotiate a long-term ceasefire or hostage release.
