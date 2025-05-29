Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Lifts Economic Sanctions on Syria

(MENAFN) The European Council announced on Wednesday that it has officially lifted economic sanctions on Syria, implementing a political decision made on May 20.

This move marks a significant shift in the EU’s approach toward the country, aiming to promote stabilization and reconstruction efforts.

According to a press release, "The Council has adopted legal acts lifting all economic restrictive measures on Syria, with the exception of those based on security grounds."

This legal action transforms the prior political decision into binding policy.

The Council emphasized its intent to aid the Syrian population in their efforts to "reunite and rebuild a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria."

By lifting sanctions, the EU aims to contribute positively to Syria’s social and political recovery.

Additionally, 24 organizations have been taken off the EU’s sanctions list concerning the freezing of assets and financial holdings.

"As part of the same approach, the Council has also removed 24 entities from the EU list of those subject to the freezing of funds and economic resources," the statement declared.

However, restrictions on individuals and organizations associated with the deposed Bashar Assad administration remain intact and have been prolonged until June 1, 2026.

These measures reflect the EU's ongoing demand for justice and advocacy for a peaceful governmental shift, as highlighted in its commitment to "accountability and its support to a peaceful transition."

Furthermore, the EU introduced fresh sanctions under its Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, targeting two individuals and three organizations for "severe human rights violations."

These steps demonstrate the bloc’s continuing concern over human rights abuses.

The Council confirmed that it would persist in assessing the situation in Syria and remains prepared to impose additional penalties on those responsible for rights violations and for contributing to unrest.

"The Council will continue monitoring developments on the ground and stands ready to introduce further restrictive measures against human rights violators and those fueling instability in Syria," the statement noted.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy leader, welcomed the development and reaffirmed the EU's "commitment" to aiding Syrians in their efforts to forge a "new, inclusive, peaceful Syria."

