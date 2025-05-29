403
Lachin International Airport opens to the public
(MENAFN) Erdogan went to Lachin on Wednesday to partake in Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, he also went to the opening ceremony of the airport.
After the opening, Erdogan and Aliyev talked to the media in which both of them will start discussions
Erdogan stated: “first and foremost, Lachin's acquisition of such a magnificent airport as the third airport in the region has elevated Azerbaijan to a much stronger position. After Fuzuli, Lachin and the ceremonies to be held here will hopefully enable Azerbaijan to look toward a broader horizon.”
Azerbaijan constructed the 3rd airport, which is, The Lachin International Airport in areas freed in the conflict with Armenia, which lasted more than a month in the autumn of the year 2020.
The Lachin International Airport is 30 kilometers away from Lachin city center, 70 kilometers from Shusha, and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar. It has a 3,000-meter-long and sixty-meter-wide Airstrip and a terminal building that can take in two hundred travelers in an hour.
