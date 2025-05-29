Zelensky And German Bundestag President Discuss Defense Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During his visit to Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the President of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, to discuss defense assistance and broader support for Ukraine.

That is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , as reported by Ukrinform.

“The President thanked Germany for its decision to allocate €7 billion in military aid this year. The parties also addressed the possibility of increasing this amount,” the statement reads.

Zelensky also noted the Bundestag's approval of constitutional amendments enabling increased defense spending in Germany. The discussion further covered the potential for direct investments in Ukraine's defense industry.

Special attention was given to Ukraine's aspirations for EU membership, with both leaders addressing the ongoing support for Ukraine in this process.

The President extended an invitation to Klöckner to visit Ukraine and expressed gratitude for her continued support.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for a visit.

Photo credit: President's Office