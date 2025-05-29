Zelensky And Merz Discuss Joint Weapons Production With German Business Leaders
Zelensky wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Together with Friedrich Merz, we met with representatives of German business. German companies are already well represented in the Ukrainian market, and we can and must do more to make our business ties stronger. We talked about a wide range of cooperation. The medical area is prosthetics and training. Thank you for helping our soldiers with their rehabilitation. We will scale up this work. Also, of course, support for Ukraine's energy sector and the participation of German business in reconstruction, agricultural production, logistics - we can unleash more potential everywhere,” Zelensky wrote.Read also: Germany to finance production of Ukrainian long-range systems – Mer
He thanked German companies for their continued assistance and work in Ukraine during the war.
As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a visit to Berlin on Wednesday.
Photo: OP
