Zelensky And Merz Discuss Joint Weapons Production With German Business Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with representatives of German business to discuss cooperation with Ukraine.

“Together with Friedrich Merz, we met with representatives of German business. German companies are already well represented in the Ukrainian market, and we can and must do more to make our business ties stronger. We talked about a wide range of cooperation. The medical area is prosthetics and training. Thank you for helping our soldiers with their rehabilitation. We will scale up this work. Also, of course, support for Ukraine's energy sector and the participation of German business in reconstruction, agricultural production, logistics - we can unleash more potential everywhere,” Zelensky wrote.

He thanked German companies for their continued assistance and work in Ukraine during the war.

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on a visit to Berlin on Wednesday.

