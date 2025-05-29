Airties Unveils Airties Multi: New Connectivity Experience Platform For Isps To Serve Multifamily Dwelling Units (Mdus)



Purpose-built solution for MDUs provides a hardware agnostic software platform enabling ISPs to combine residential gateways within units with enterprise-grade access points in common areas to deliver a converged, scalable, and cost-effective connectivity experience



Provides real-time monitoring & management of wireless devices & users with network settings & dashboards for ISPs, property managers, homeowners' associations/boards, & residents

Utilizes Airties' AI-driven software to optimize network performance, minimize interference, & deliver fast & consistent connections to increase customer satisfaction & NPS & reduce churn

PARIS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of ANGA COM 2025, Airties , a global leader of AI-driven software that improves the connectivity experience for ISPs' subscribers, today announced the launch of Airties Multi , a purpose-built platform designed to provide reliable, optimized, and converged managed Wi-Fi connectivity across multifamily dwelling units (MDUs). Airties Multi was created to meet the increasing demand by ISPs to provide enhanced end-to-end connectivity and services for the expansive MDU market. Unlike traditional systems, this hardware-agnostic software solution allows ISPs to centrally manage both in-unit and common area connectivity. It leverages ISPs' existing residential hardware or other hardware of their choice, providing a scalable, low-cost solution for all MDU stakeholders, including ISPs, property managers, homeowners' associations, and residents.

Airties Multi: New Connectivity Experience Platform for ISPs to Serve Multifamily Dwelling Units (MDUs)

"Airties Multi was designed to help ISPs enhance their core connectivity business, attract new customers, and improve customer satisfaction through a premium broadband experience that was purpose-built for MDUs," said Metin Taskin, founder and CEO of Airties. "It provides a hardware agnostic software platform enabling ISPs to combine residential Wi-Fi gateways and extenders with enterprise grade access points in common areas to deliver a converged connectivity experience. It also enables ISPs to use existing residential hardware as part of their MDU deployments creating a highly scalable and cost-effective solution powered by our AI-driven performance optimization software. Airties Multi gives ISPs customized dashboards for themselves, for tenants, and for property managers, and will help unlock new monetization opportunities in the rapidly growing MDU market."

The MDU sector is seeing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for reliable connectivity solutions in residential buildings. Industry research1 indicates that the clear majority of residents prefer having community-wide, pre-installed Wi-Fi offerings. Residents are looking for enhanced amenities, including connected fitness centers, EV car-charging with connectivity in garages, and common business areas or centers for remote work. This presents a unique opportunity for ISPs to deliver better connectivity solutions that meet the needs of modern tenants.

Airties Multi is an ideal solution for ISPs looking to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive market by offering more than basic and bespoke connectivity. By providing enhanced features such as Wi-Fi optimization, device management, seamless onboarding, and roaming across multifamily dwelling units, Airties Multi can help ISPs deliver superior service, increase customer satisfaction, reduce churn, and improve their bottom line. Airties Multi offers a comprehensive array of tailored features that enhance the connectivity experience, including:



Seamless Wi-Fi in the Entire MDU : Residents and visitors can enjoy seamless connectivity in the entire MDU ranging from a complex's common spaces like lounges, lobbies, business offices, garages, and fitness centers to their own private units without painful connectivity gaps;



Scalable and Cost-Effective Deployment : The hardware agnostic software platform enables ISPs to leverage existing residential Wi-Fi gateways and extenders within units with a choice of enterprise-grade access points in common areas to deliver a converged connectivity experience. Each residence also receives a dedicated, private, and optimized Wi-Fi experience designed to meet their unique needs;



MDU Management Network: Property managers or homeowners' association boards can have a dedicated network secured from the rest of users to manage connectivity across the entire building, ensuring reliability and enabling troubleshooting support;



IoT Network: Supports the growing demand for smart devices and IoT applications including security cameras and smart doorbells within the MDU environment;



AI-Enhanced Wi-Fi Optimization: The platform leverages Airties' artificial intelligence software capabilities to optimize Wi-Fi performance and minimize interference, ensuring consistent, high-speed connections;



Device and User Management: Provides easy-to-use interfaces for managing connected devices, tenants, and network settings, streamlining the user experience for all stakeholders;



Security and Troubleshooting Support: Built-in security features ensure that the network remains safe and secure, while integrated troubleshooting tools provide prompt issue resolution; and

Advanced Cloud Management: Airties Cloud provides 24x7 real-time monitoring, troubleshooting, and optimization of MDU networks. Its single-pane-of-glass interface enables ISPs to efficiently manage connectivity from one central dashboard focused for MDUs with permission-based dashboards for other stakeholders.

With Airties Home , ISPs have long relied upon Airties' software for the ongoing optimization of their customers' home broadband experience to help reduce churn, attract new customers, lower operating costs, and innovate in new ways. Today's Airties Multi introduction extends this portfolio and follows the recent introduction of Airties Pro , a fit-for-purpose solution designed for ISPs to serve their high-value SMB customers and prospects.

At ANGA COM 2025, June 3-5 in Cologne, Germany, Airties will exhibit its full suite of offerings, including Airties Multi in Hall 7, Booth A19. Airties' Founder and CEO, Metin Taskin, will also speak on a panel discussion about "Wi-Fi and Home Connectivity" on the Innovation Stage, June 4 from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Airties has received many prestigious industry awards for its innovations, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best Wi-Fi Innovation" and "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" awards from Wireless Broadband Alliance; "Best Broadband Customer Experience" from Cable & Satellite International; and numerous others.

Additional information about Airties Multi and Airties can be found at: .

About Airties

Airties is a global leader of AI-driven software solutions that improve the connectivity experience for ISPs' subscribers to help reduce churn, attract new customers, lower operating costs, and innovate. Leveraging insights from millions of managed homes and businesses, Airties provides industry-leading customer experience measurement and optimization for broadband service providers to improve customer satisfaction and NPS scores. Airties' holistic suite of hardware-agnostic software enables ISPs to manage home connectivity, based on leading industry standards and open-source software, across their fiber, cable/DSL, and fixed wireless access (FWA) deployments. Airties' customers include leading service providers such as AT&T, Cox, Deutsche Telekom, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others across the world. More information is available at .

1 Research from NMHC (National Multifamily Housing Council) June 2024

