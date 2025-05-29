SHOP DUTY FREE LUXURIOUS BRANDS DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR -- WE TAKE CARE OF EVERYTHING

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DFZ has reimagined what it means to shop luxury. By absorbing sales tax and import duties on behalf of consumers (with brand cooperation), DFZ enables customers to enjoy the advantages of duty-free pricing-while brands maintain their full recommended retail pricing, positioning, and global prestige.

What Sets DFZ Apart



Brand-Centric Control : At DFZ, every participating brand retains complete authority over its pricing, positioning, and distribution strategy. No discounting. No dilution. No compromises.



Direct-to-Consumer Fulfillment : All orders are shipped directly from the brand or its authorized distributor, ensuring zero diversion, zero third-party handling, and total control over product traceability and presentation.



Perceived Savings Without Actual Discounting : Consumers benefit from attractive duty-free pricing because DFZ covers applicable duties and taxes, while the brand's margin and MSRP remain intact. It's a win-win approach that rewards both brand partners and their clientele.



A Seamless, White-Glove Experience : From global logistics to concierge-level customer service, DFZ guarantees a luxury delivery experience that reflects the values and prestige of each brand it represents.

Global Reach, Local Sensitivity : DFZ operates with a global logistics network and multilingual customer service, offering luxury shopping access across borders-always tailored to the expectations of high-net-worth customers.

"We created DFZ with a single vision: to protect the sanctity of luxury," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of DutyFreeZone. "Our platform empowers brands to stay in command of their image and strategy while giving consumers the pleasure of shopping tax-free, delivered to their door with elegance and authenticity. At DFZ, we don't just sell products-we elevate experiences."

DFZ warmly thanks the visionary brands that have embraced this new era of global luxury commerce and extends an open invitation to other houses of style, fashion, and design to join its curated platform.

