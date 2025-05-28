Bocas Del Toro Beyond The Conflict: The State Of Emergency Aims To Resolve Historical Problems -
“This measure allows the government to execute existing projects, identify new needs, and act more quickly,” Moltó said. The minister emphasized that, although the province's main economic drivers are the banana sector and tourism, Bocas del Toro has great potential in cocoa production and plantain planting. He also stressed the need to appoint qualified medical personnel to care for the population. During recent negotiations with the banana union, the government was able to ascertain the community's real needs, which, according to Moltó, they are committed to resolving“peacefully.”
Regarding the dialogue with the Sitraibana union, the head of the MICI acknowledged that“enormous efforts” had been made, but lamented that the leadership prioritized“radical issues” over the well-being of workers. Moltó indicated that the government is continuing talks with the company to evaluate what measures the state can take to preserve its operations and minimize the collateral effects. Finally, he called for common sense and dialogue, noting that road closures are seriously affecting trade throughout the region.
The Government will be able to use up to $10 Million for Special Contracts during the State of Emergency in Bocas del Toro
The Cabinet Council set a maximum amount that institutions can use during the state of emergency declared Tuesday in the province of Bocas del Toro. “Each legal representative of the corresponding ministry or public entity shall be responsible for their actions or omissions,” states Cabinet Resolution No. 48 of May 27, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment