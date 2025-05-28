Bocas Del Toro Beyond The Conflict: The State Of Emergency Aims To Resolve Historical Problems

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Cabinet approved the declaration of a state of emergency in Bocas del Toro, following several weeks of social crisis that have turned entering and leaving the province into a veritable ordeal. Continued closures in at least 30 locations are forcing people to use any available means of transportation to reach their destinations. But what does this measure really consist of? According to the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Julio Moltó pictured above, this state of emergency does not imply restrictions or suspension of constitutional guarantees, but rather seeks to more expedite the structural problems of health, drinking water and infrastructure that this region has faced for years.

“This measure allows the government to execute existing projects, identify new needs, and act more quickly,” Moltó said. The minister emphasized that, although the province's main economic drivers are the banana sector and tourism, Bocas del Toro has great potential in cocoa production and plantain planting. He also stressed the need to appoint qualified medical personnel to care for the population. During recent negotiations with the banana union, the government was able to ascertain the community's real needs, which, according to Moltó, they are committed to resolving“peacefully.”

Regarding the dialogue with the Sitraibana union, the head of the MICI acknowledged that“enormous efforts” had been made, but lamented that the leadership prioritized“radical issues” over the well-being of workers. Moltó indicated that the government is continuing talks with the company to evaluate what measures the state can take to preserve its operations and minimize the collateral effects. Finally, he called for common sense and dialogue, noting that road closures are seriously affecting trade throughout the region.

The Government will be able to use up to $10 Million for Special Contracts during the State of Emergency in Bocas del Toro

The Cabinet Council set a maximum amount that institutions can use during the state of emergency declared Tuesday in the province of Bocas del Toro. “Each legal representative of the corresponding ministry or public entity shall be responsible for their actions or omissions,” states Cabinet Resolution No. 48 of May 27, published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette.