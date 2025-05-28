China's Taking Cues From Russia To Undermine US Security Umbrella

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article, originally published by Pacific Forum , is republished with permission.

China doesn't like extended deterrence, the longstanding US policy that commits Washington to defending not just its own territory but also its allies against aggression – including, in some cases, with nuclear weapons. That's why, as I've argued in a recent Foreign Affairs article , China has developed a sophisticated approach to undermine, negate and even defeat the policy that in popular parlance is often called the“security umbrella.”

One aspect of the Chinese approach often goes unnoticed: the fact that it is increasingly mirroring the Russian approach, partly because China has of late joined forces with Russia to counter the United States. This development requires attention because Moscow has always been more aggressive than Beijing against US extended deterrence.

So, the United States can now expect a stronger challenge from China and should thus redouble its efforts to strengthen extended deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

There are – always have been – striking similarities between the Chinese and Russian approaches to US extended deterrence.

Both China and Russia see US extended deterrence as an inseparable part of a larger problem that includes US alliances, which themselves fit in a broader effort designed to counter them. In a recent joint statement , for example, China and Russia talk about the need to strengthen“international security and global strategic stability” and the two countries castigate US extended deterrence as one of the obstacles, among others, to that goal.

Both China and Russia, as a result, are pushing back hard against US extended deterrence and doing so through integrated diplomatic, economic and military actions, while increasingly, as mentioned, working closely together. Their goal is to break extended deterrence by separating the United States from its allies.

As Eric Edelman and Franklin Miller have explained ,“Russia and China will seek to stress and undermine US extended deterrence ... by 'seeking to de-couple' the defense of the US homeland from defense of our allies.”

Both China and Russia have developed concepts and capabilities to negate and defeat US extended deterrence. They are getting ready for conflicts that would entail that they seize and secure territory quickly (in the Indo-Pacific for China and in the Euro-Atlantic for Russia), making it difficult for the United States to respond and restore the status quo.

In this regard, China and Russia appear confident that they are well-positioned to win because they think that they have greater skin in the game than the United States, as the fight would take place in“their” neighborhood and thus, they calculate, be more strategically important to them. They also believe that geography (proximity to the battlefield) benefits them militarily and assess that they now have the capabilities to execute a military operation quickly and effectively.

That's why the recent analytical literature talks about asymmetries of stakes, geographyand escalation in China's and Russia's favor.