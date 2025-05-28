Fate Therapeutics Announces Phase 1 Data Presentation Of FT819 Off-The-Shelf CAR T-Cell Product Candidate For SLE At EULAR 2025 Congress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oral presentation of clinical data from FT819 Phase 1 study highlights safety and efficacy of fludarabine-free treatment paradigm in moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies to patients, today announced that clinical and preclinical data from the Company's off-the-shelf cell therapy product platform will be featured at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2025), being held in Barcelona, Spain on June 11-14, 2025.

The Company has been selected to provide an oral presentation featuring clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of FT819, its off-the-shelf, CD19-targeted, 1XX CAR T-cell product candidate, in patients with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) (NCT06308978). The Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety and activity of FT819 in patients receiving either a fludarabine (flu)-free conditioning regimen or maintenance therapy without conditioning. In addition, the Company will highlight preclinical and translational data from its off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived, CAR T-cell and CAR-NK cell product platform across multiple autoimmune indications, including the use of Sword and Shield technology and multi-antigen targeting to circumvent the need for conditioning chemotherapy, enhance therapeutic outcomes, and maximize patient access by enabling outpatient treatment.

Accepted abstracts are available on the EULAR 2025 website . Presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Treatment of Refractory Systemic Lupus Erythematosus with Off-the-Shelf iPSC-derived Anti-CD19 CAR T-cell Therapy

Session: Cell Therapies – CAR-T and Beyond

Presentation Date / Time: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 / 3:20 PM CEST

Poster Presentations

Next-Generation Off-the-Shelf CAR T Cells: A Novel Platform to Enable Comprehensive Elimination of Aberrant Effector Cells for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases in the Absence of Conditioning Chemotherapy

Session: Basic and Clinical Poster Tours: CAR T-cells and other emerging Therapies

Presentation Date / Time: Thursday, June 12, 2025 / 9:54am CEST

Next Generation CAR-NK cell Therapy Leverages Alloimmune Defense Technology to Persist Without Conditioning Chemotherapy for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disease

Session: Poster View VIII

Presentation Date / Time: Saturday, June 14, 2025 / 10:15-11:45am CEST

About Fate Therapeutics' iPSC Product Platform

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company's proprietary iPSC product platform combines multiplexed-engineering of human iPSCs with single-cell selection to create clonal master iPSC lines. Analogous to master cell lines used to mass produce biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, the Company utilizes its clonal master iPSC lines as a starting cell source to manufacture engineered cell products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be stored in inventory for off-the-shelf availability, can be administered in combination with other therapies, and can potentially reach a broad patient population. As a result, the Company's platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with patient- and donor-sourced cell therapies. Fate Therapeutics' iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 500 issued patents and 500 pending patent applications.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company's pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the advancement of and plans related to the Company's product candidates, clinical studies and preclinical research and development programs, the Company's progress, plans and timelines for the clinical investigation of its product candidates, the availability of data from the Company's clinical trials and the Company's plans to provide updates on its clinical trials, the therapeutic and market potential of the Company's research and development programs and product candidates, and the Company's clinical and product development strategy. These and any other forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company's research and development programs and product candidates, including those product candidates in clinical investigation, may not demonstrate the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development or to achieve regulatory approval, the risk that results observed in prior studies of the Company's product candidates, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these product candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the manufacturing of the Company's product candidates or in the initiation and conduct of, or enrollment and continued participation of patients in, any clinical trials, the risk that the Company may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development of any of its product candidates for a variety of reasons (including requirements that may be imposed by regulatory authorities on the initiation or conduct of clinical trials, changes in the therapeutic, regulatory, or competitive landscape for which the Company's product candidates are being developed, the amount and type of data to be generated or otherwise to support regulatory approval, difficulties or delays in patient enrollment and continuation in the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials, difficulties in manufacturing or supplying the Company's product candidates for clinical testing, failure to demonstrate that a product candidate has the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development, and any adverse events or other negative results that may be observed during preclinical or clinical development), and the risk that its product candidates may not produce therapeutic benefits or may cause other unanticipated adverse effects. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recently filed periodic report, and from time to time in the Company's press releases and other investor communications. Fate Therapeutics is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

212.362.1200

