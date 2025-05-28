Autumnal Cozy Mystery Blends Metaphysics And Dreams In A Fantastical Tale Of Identity And Illusion

The Dream Mirrors: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick

Megan Mary

The Dream Mirrors: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy, Book #2 By Megan Mary

- Megan MaryIDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The second installment in the international bestselling Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy, ranked as a Top New Release in Dreams and Visionary Fiction, is a surreal, enigmatically layered exploration of identity, beauty and the illusion of reality. Offering fresh twists on the engaging tropes of good vs evil, discovered powers, race against time, spirit guides, talking cats and dream interpretation, it is an immersive and atmospheric read for all ages.In The Dream Mirrors: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick , ($13.99, Inner Realms Publishing, May 2025) author Megan Mary taps philosophy, psychology, astronomy and metaphysical wisdom to craft a story that is both cozily whimsical, while also being profoundly inspirational. Exploring the metaphysical themes of duality, portals, identity, mirrors, and reflection, this supernatural, fall-themed fantasy weaves dreams and mystery into an enchanting tale of magick and self-discovery.Reminiscent of childhood fables and fairytales, The Dream Mirrors, teaches how to understand our dreams while reminding us that true wisdom--and beauty--come from within. Weaving astronomy, numerology and mirrors, Mary ushers us into the fantastical world of eternal autumn, Maple Hollow, and the ancestral mystery of Skye Manor--a sanctuary for personal transformation.Delving into numerous esoteric topics, themes explored include:.Commentary on ideological and cultural perceptions of beauty.Numerological spiritual significance.Metaphorical analysis of perspective, reflection and illusion.Reinvention of psychological dream theories.Astronomical phenomena and quantum physics concepts.Themes of insecurity, vanity and the transformative power of ego deathIn addition to over 25 years of expertise in digital publishing and marketing, Megan Mary holds an MA in English Literature, certification in British Studies and is pursuing her PhD in Metaphysical Sciences. First-Place Winner of the prestigious International Firebird Book Award 2024, Mary is also a member of the International Association for the Study of Dreams, the Independent Book Publisher's Association and the Author's Guild. Her podcast, Women's Dream Enlightenment, has been voted as one of the Top 20 Spiritual Awakening Podcasts You Must Follow. When she's not dreaming or weaving digital webs, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two magickal cats.The Dream Mirrors: A Metaphysical Mystery of Magick, Book 2 of the Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy ($13.99, 197 pages, 5 x 8, paperback, ISBN: 979-8-9900882-5-2) is available at most major online book retailers, as well as in audiobook, narrated by award-winning voice actor, Pearl Hewitt.Mary's debut dream-inspired novel, The Dream Haunters , reached international bestseller in October 2025 and appeared twice in widely respected, Publisher's Weekly. The third book of the Witches of Maple Hollow Trilogy, The Dream Dimensions, is forthcoming in October 2025 and is available on pre-order. For more information, visit MeganMary .Inner Realms Publishing is committed to empowering women around the globe by nurturing the mind, body, and spirit through transformational storytelling. For more information, please visit InnerRealmsPublishing.In-Person Author Signing Events:-Saturday June 7, Noon: Barnes & Noble, Grand Teton Mall, 2300 East 17th Street Suite #1101, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83404.-Wednesday June 11, 4:00-6:00pm: Winnie and Mo's Bookshop, 343 A Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402.Follow Megan Mary @meganmaryauthor# # #“With its haunting dreamscapes and charming coven dynamics, The Dream Mirrors solidifies Megan Mary as a standout voice in metaphysical fiction.” - Sarah J, ReviewerCONTACT: Inner Realms Publishing208-557-3290...

The Dream Mirrors Book Trailer

