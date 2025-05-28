403
Western Copper And Gold Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:31 AM EST - Western Copper and Gold Corporation : Announced that Mitsubishi Materials Corporation has completed the precondition for the previously announced extension of their investor rights agreement. Mitsubishi Materials acquired two million common shares of the Company through open market purchases, taking their overall ownership to approximately 5%. Consequently, the investor rights agreement between the two groups has now been extended to May 30, 2026, in accordance with the amended terms announced on April 15, 2025. Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares T are trading down $0.07 at $1.57.
