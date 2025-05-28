Elite Group Holding Expands Automotive Portfolio With Launch Of ART Elite Car Rental

Elite Group Holding has launched ART Elite Car Rental, a new subsidiary offering flexible, all-inclusive vehicle leasing services. The UAE-based conglomerate - an exclusive partner of Soueast and Jetour in the UAE is kicking off the initiative with Soueast vehicles available for immediate leasing, with Jetour models set to join the lineup in the coming months.

Customers can now lease the full Soueast range, including the S06, S06 DM, S07, and S09 - reliable, feature-packed vehicles designed to ease your life that deliver great value without long-term ownership commitments.

Designed with a focus on value, convenience, and peace of mind, ART Elite Car Rental offers a seamless leasing experience tailored for individuals, families, and businesses. This strategic after-sales initiative underlines the Group's commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction across its ecosystem.

The UAE's car rental market is projected to generate over $182 million in revenue in 2025 and grow to $214.7 million by 2029 (Statista, 2024). The launch of ART Elite Car Rental reflects Elite Group Holding's entry into a growing sector fueled by rising demand, digitalisation, and an evolving customer base.

ART Elite Car Rental simplifies mobility by covering every major cost of ownership. Customers benefit from zero downpayment, free comprehensive insurance, routine service and maintenance, registration, 24/7 roadside assistance, flexible payment plans and easy vehicle replacement. A dedicated team of leasing experts ensures a personalised experience at every touchpoint.

While the service currently offers only Soueast vehicles, Jetour models will be introduced soon as part of the Group's broader rollout. Plans are also underway to expand the offering to other automotive brands and market segments.

To explore leasing options, visit or call 800-ARTELITE