Biomednewsbreaks - Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Sets 1-For-30 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 3

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) announced that its board has approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective June 3, 2025. The move consolidates every 30 shares into one and aims to boost the company's share price and appeal to long-term investors. Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the existing symbol“OGEN” with a new CUSIP number. CEO Janet Huffman stated the action aligns with Oragenics' strategy to enhance its capital markets profile while advancing treatments for brain-related health conditions.

About Oragenics

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, visit the company's website at

