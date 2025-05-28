403
Ashghal Highlights Innovation And Technology At Project Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is showcasing its modern technologies, innovations and sustainable practices in implementing its projects at Project Qatar, which concludes Thursday at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Through a dedicated and distinctive pavilion, Ashghal is showcasing its key achievements in infrastructure development, while also highlighting its forward-looking vision to build a sustainable and integrated infrastructure that supports various vital sectors across Qatar.
One of the highlights of Ashghal's pavilion is the Building Information Modelling (BIM), used for all public infrastructure and building projects.
Engineer Noof al-Marri, IT Operations Lead and Emerging Technology Lead at Ashghal, noted that the authority has developed its infrastructure into being sustainable while using technologies for work enhancement.
“One of the main things that we have done for sustainability and for improving our resources and our maintenance and operation of our work (1:42) is introducing emerging technologies within the work that we currently do,” al-Marri said.
Instead of going fully manual, al-Marri added, Ashghal is now automating the processes to use drones for inspection. Drones autonomously inspect structures and provide a detailed report of all the defects within the structure, the street lights, signage and anything that's high to reach or very difficult to inspect.
“We have also worked on some digital twin solutions for maintenance and operations for the tunnels, highways and bridges,” she said adding that Ashghal uses technology to identify the level of dust that happens within the construction.
“One of the main things that we have done is smart construction by using AI and cameras for monitoring. There are other solutions that we have introduced such as AI-embedded cameras for the construction site and for drainage stations. They alert to any intrusions even if the workers are coming in without safety equipment or a car is parked in the incorrect area,” she said.
Ashghal, according to al-Marri, is taking actions and introducing technologies in order to reduce the carbon footprint during construction.
“We display our best new technologies and our best new techniques used by the buildings and the drainage networks departments. We put what we do on display to showcase that we are delivering the best for Qatar,” said engineer Hamad Ahmed al-Mawlawi from the Building Projects Department noting that Ashghal's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening its partnerships with private sector stakeholders including consultants, contractors and suppliers to ensure the delivery of high impact projects that drive Qatar's development journey.
The VR technology Ashghal uses in building construction is on display. The technology, according to al-Mawlawi, helps speed the processes of approval for different materials and architectural finishes, and ensures the end user's satisfaction.
He said that Ashghal is implementing multiple building projects across the country and added that VR and AR are used to achieve efficiency and innovation in construction projects.
“Ashghal is implementing its project using smart building and construction tools that suit the needs during different phases. Also, we ensure sustainability within projects, plan better for sustainability and use the right materials and ensure that all the sustainability requirements are being met,” he explained. According to al-Mawlawi, Ashghal constantly works with the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) and the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord) to improve its ratings for the buildings.
