99% Faster EV Charging: NIO Redefines Electric Vehicle Charging In The UAE With 3-Minute Battery Swaps



Addressing key EV adoption barriers, NIO's solution delivers up to 99% time savings compared to conventional charging methods

The UAE's first Power Swap Station has seen adoption by 15% of local NIO users, with expansion plans underway to meet growing demand Dubai's first location set to open within the coming weeks NIO, a global leader in premium smart electric vehicles, is redefining how drivers in the UAE power their EVs with the successful deployment of its Power Swap Station technology. Offering a seamless alternative to conventional charging, NIO's patented battery swapping technology enables users to receive a charged battery in as little as 3-minutes.

NIO Redefines Electric Vehicle Charging in the UAE with 3-Minute Battery Swaps



This advanced infrastructure provides a faster and more energy efficient solution compared to traditional EV charging, addressing two of the biggest challenges facing EV adoption in the UAE: long charging times and limited charger availability.

The system is fully automated, from autonomously parking inside the station, to removing and replacing the discharged battery and a complete health check is performed on the battery, motor, and electric systems. Every swapped battery is charged under optimal conditions and monitored to ensure peak performance and safety.

The five key benefits of battery swapping are :



As fast as refuelling, a battery swap only takes 3-minutes

Hassle-free and automated swap, without leaving the car

Every swap is a health check, ensuring every battery is in Full system health check at every swap

Optimized charging for longer battery lifespan A swappable battery is more easily reused or recycled

The UAE's first Power Swap Station was officially opened in February 2025, located at Yas Marina Circuit. Since then, around 15% of NIO users in the UAE are actively battery swapping, a number which will continue to grow as more stations are added to the network. This reflects genuine user adoption and an increasing preference among local users.

Unlike conventional charging, that, due to charging curves, slows as the battery nears full capacity, battery swapping provides a charged replacement instantly. NIO Power Swap can provide a more efficient energy deliver solution for the user, eliminating delays, making electric vehicles more practical for everyday use.

Comparing swapping to charging, a 100-kilowatt-hour battery from 5% to 95% would typically take:



8 hours on 11kW AC - up to 99% time saving via NIO Power Swap Station

2 hours on 50kW DC - up to 97% time saving via NIO Power Swap Station 45 minutes on 120kW DC - up to 93% time saving via NIO Power Swap Station

To date, more than 1,749 kilowatt-hours of electricity have been delivered through battery swaps. Delivering the same amount of energy with a 120kW DC charger would take around 15 hours, while the Power Swap Station has done it in just 1.4 hours of total swapping time, a tenfold improvement in energy delivery time.



As demand for battery swapping continues to grow, a second NIO Power Swap Station is set to open in Dubai in the coming weeks, with further stations to follow later this year.

NIO's Power Swap Station reinforces the brand's alignment with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, which encourages investment in sustainable and innovative mobility solutions designed to support the UAE's fast-growing population.

About NIO MENA

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO's market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the firefly brand. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,800+ patents by April 2025 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.