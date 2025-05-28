Settlement Of Ukraine Conflict 'Very Complicated', Admits Russian Ambassador (IANS Interview)

(( MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Russia's Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov on Wednesday admitted that the settlement of the Ukraine conflict remains "very complicated" and the focus should rather be on ending the war instead of initiating short ceasefires. Accusing Kyiv of repeatedly violating ceasefires, the Russian diplomat cited the recent exchange of prisoners as a positive development. At the same time, he made it clear that a ceasefire alone would not bring peace in Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with the IANS, Alipov also spoke on several other issues, including India's decisive Operation Sindoor and successful use of Russian equipment, especially the S-400 air defence system and highly effective 'Made in India' BrahMos missiles.

Excerpts:

IANS: What was your first reaction after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack?

Denis Alipov: Tt was a heinous crime, an outrageous attack that happened on April 22 and it was widely condemned. The support of India was expressed by all Russia, including President Putin who responded immediately upon learning about the tragedy and sent a special message to Prime Minister Modi expressing our sympathies while stating that we expect that the culprits will be identified, tracked and punished. And that was something that India eventually did. We have always stated that there cannot be any double standards on terrorism, be it a trans-border one or of any other kind. We have always stood by the side of each other on this. Last year, India also immediately expressed support for Russia after the big terror attack on one of the shopping malls in Moscow. We also coordinate with each other at the UN. Russia has supported a draft convention that India proposed to counter terrorism which needs to be adopted, as soon as possible

IANS: What has been your assessment of Operation Sindoor and the performance of S-400 and other Russian equipment used by India?

Denis Alipov: From what we know, India has clearly stated the goals and undertook actions after having identified the targets and the terrorists it promised to do. As far as we know, during the operation, the S-400 system was used and the BrahMos missiles were engaged. Judging by the reports available, the performance of these weapons was exemplary.

IANS: The BrahMos missiles also proved to be quite effective during Operation Sindoor ...

Denis Alipov: We have a joint venture for designing and producing these weapons. We are very satisfied with the results of this collaboration. It has very promising prospects and we wish to expand on that track, as on many others that we have discussed and are in the pipeline or are being implemented already.

IANS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly emerged as one of the strongest leaders in the world, his discussions with President Vladimir Putin are also quite significant given the current circumstances ...

Denis Alipov: I don't think there is anybody, anywhere in the world that doubts the credentials of Prime Minister Modi. His strong leadership is steering the country to global prominence. Both India and Russia stand for a multipolar world order without any global power or a group of countries dominating that order. They stand for an equal international relationship. This has been reinstated in the conversation President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi had on May 5.

IANS: President Putin is due to visit India soon, have any dates been finalised? It is expected that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also be in New Delhi, next month ...

Denis Alipov: The interaction between the foreign ministers is very intense. There will be visits of Russian officials to India and there is going to be high-level visits of Indian officials to Russia, this year. The leaders will also meet and have an extensive agenda for discussion, as we have always done because our relations are very diversified. The dates will be announced in due course by both sides as soon as the details are finalised.

IANS: How realistic is the chance of having a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine?

Denis Alipov: The settlement of the Ukraine conflict is very complicated. It has deep roots, very serious causes, which need to be addressed. Ceasefire, per say, will not bring peace in Ukraine. Russia has several times initiated, proposed a ceasefire. We honoured those short ceasefires. We initiated and the Ukrainian side always violated. We are not at all sure that an extended ceasefire will succeed. But we are prepared to speak on ceasefire as a part of a broader settlement within the negotiations which we have always proposed. Actually, it was a good development that the Ukrainian side accepted our initiative and recently resumed the round of negotiations that happened in Turkey after almost three years. It went well. We agreed on a large exchange of prisoners, which has been completed. Hopefully, the next round will also happen soon. This is something that needs to be in focus -- the negotiations on the end of the war and not only on ceasefire. Ceasefire can be an element of these negotiations, but ceasefire, per se, will not bring peace in Ukraine.

IANS: Lastly, have there been any talks about India acquiring more S-400s?

Denis Alipov: Our discussion on this particular topic, as on many others, is ongoing. It is a continuous one, but it would be incorrect for me and also premature to speak about the results of it at the moment.